Man killed in Frontier Park accident identified

The Cheyenne Police Department has identified the man who died Tuesday morning after being run over by a truck at Frontier Park.
The man was Albert Shoreman, a 65-year-old Texas resident, according to the department.
In a release Tuesday, police spokesperson Alexandra Farkas said Shoreman was a passenger in a pickup entering a gate at Frontier Park in Cheyenne. Shoreman was reportedly trying to exit the vehicle when he fell onto the ground. When the driver moved the truck forward with traffic, they ran Shoreman over.
Police said he was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Ellen Gerst
City and crime reporter
