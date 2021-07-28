 Skip to main content
Man killed in Frontier Park accident identified
top story

Man killed in Frontier Park accident identified

  Updated
Man killed after being run over by truck

A man died Tuesday after being run over by a truck at Frontier Park in Cheyenne. 

 Cheyenne Police

The Cheyenne Police Department has identified the man who died Tuesday morning after being run over by a truck at Frontier Park. 

The man was Albert Shoreman, a 65-year-old Texas resident, according to the department. 

Man dies after being run over at Frontier Park in Cheyenne

In a release Tuesday, police spokesperson Alexandra Farkas said Shoreman was a passenger in a pickup entering a gate at Frontier Park in Cheyenne. Shoreman was reportedly trying to exit the vehicle when he fell onto the ground. When the driver moved the truck forward with traffic, they ran Shoreman over. 

Police said he was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. 

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst

