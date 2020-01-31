Man killed in Laramie crash
Man killed in Laramie crash

LARAMIE (WNE) — Laven Hamre, an 84-year-old Laramie man, was killed Wednesday afternoon when he was driving his 2005 Lincoln Town Car west on Grand Avenue and drifted into the eastbound lane just east of Boulder Avenue.

When Laramie Police Department officers arrived on the scene at about 2:50 p.m., they determined that Hamre, who was trapped in his car, had died.

According to a press release from LPD, Hamre entered the eastbound lane for “an unknown reason” and collided with the back-driver side door area of a westbound 2000 Honda Accord driven by 60-year-old Laramie man Leonard Martin. Martin was not injured in the accident.

Hamre’s car continued in the eastbound lane, colliding nearly head-on with a 2003 GMC box van, driven by 30-year-old Cheyenne resident Caleb Tipton, that was not able to avoid the collision. Hamre was pronounced dead at the scene.

