Man pleads guilty to unlawful entry of US Capitol on Jan. 6

Galloway, who now lives in Tennessee, reportedly identified himself in TikTok and Youtube videos from Jan. 6 when interviewed by FBI officers at his Cody home. He did not dispute he was in Washington at that time, according to court filings.
Under the agreement, Galloway would also be ordered to pay $500 restitution, a small contribution to the approximately $1.5 million of damage estimated from Jan. 6.
In exchange for his plea, the court will drop charges for entering and remaining in a restricted building and for disorderly and disruptive conduct.
To accept the deal, Galloway signed a statement admitting he entered the Capitol through a window and without a security screening or weapons check. The statement says he exited through a different window about 10 minutes later.
The since-deleted videos show, according to court filings, Galloway saying “These are our streets…1776,” and telling someone on the street “Yeah, that was us today; no, that wasn’t antifa.”
Galloway was arrested at his Nashville home in January, court filings show. He was released on bond shortly after.
Powderkeg Patriots, a company registered with the Wyoming Secretary of State, lists Galloway as its agent with a Cody address. The day following Galloway’s arrest, the company posted on social media that it was temporarily closed due to “unforeseen circumstances.”
