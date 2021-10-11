Man sues Cheyenne police over DUI testing

CPD spokesman Alex Farkas said the department could not comment on pending litigation. Requests for comment from Senior Assistant Attorney General Timothy Miller, who is rep- resenting the officers, and Craig Silva and Amy Iberlin, attorneys representing the city of Cheyenne, were not returned in time for this story.

Sena, through his attorneys, Wright and C.M. Aron, filed a motion Aug. 16 to disqualify Miller as counsel for the officers. They argued it was a conflict of interest for Miller to represent all three of the officers because “they have different culpability, defenses and potential liability.” Because of this, the motion argues, Miller would have to pit the defendants against one another, leading to possible inadequate representation.

The motion also claims that Sgt. Peterson may have a current license to practice law in Wyoming, meaning he would presumably have an understanding of the law.

According to this motion, Perea testified at the suppression hearing in Cheyenne Municipal Court that Sena had, in fact, asked for a breath or urine test “dozens of times,” but that he didn’t inform the judge of that when he was requesting the search warrant to forcibly draw Sena’s blood.