Man survives and recovers after rescue from truck fire

He’s already thanked some of those bystanders first hand, but Shane still wants to make good via barstools and cold brews with the deputy who initiated the rescue efforts.

“I would actually like to get a hold of that gentleman and offer to buy him a nice, cold beer to help kind of brush off a little of that heat off him,” Shane said. “Any other parties involved that had a grand old time getting me in and out of there, it’s a heartfelt thank you.”

He was discharged Friday, but the rest of his recovery is expected to last for about a year. In the meantime, he has compared his appearance to the cartoon villain Skeletor, or the masked recluse from Phantom of the Opera.

And, just as with every other leg of his recovery, he does not care.

“Honestly, I don’t give a f— about how I look,” Shane said.

“I have a good wife, I have an amazing family that stood by me through all this. Probably a more traumatic experience for them than me,” he added. “And all the people that I love and care about will always know and remember what I used to look like, but they’ll also know and remember that I’m still the same man. I just look a little different. I still work the same, I still care the same, I still take care of everybody the same.