Many Wyoming sheriffs say statewide mask order is unenforceable

Grossnickle cited section 8(e) of the Sweetwater County Public Health Order 2020-4, which states, “a person is not required to provide any documentation or explanation demonstrating that the person cannot wear a face covering for any medical condition, mental health condition, or disability.”

This clause, found in one of 11 enumerated exceptions to county mask mandates including Sweetwater County’s Dec. 4 order, exempts those with difficulty breathing or other respiratory issues.

In counties where law enforcement leaders have publicly stated they will not enforce the order, businesses may still report trespassers or other violations to request help from local police. In Sweetwater County, Mower said that although the sheriff disagrees with the validity of the order, the department will respond to calls from businesses. So far, none have come in since the implementation of a county mask order in November.

The order gives business owners the right to refuse service and even trespass anyone from their property who refuses to wear a mask. Police won’t be scanning the streets for maskless shoppers, said Nelson, the Natrona County attorney, but officers can respond to calls from business owners or employees if an uncooperative customer refuses to leave.