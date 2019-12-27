Marbleton moves toward vape ban

PINEDALE (WNE) — The agenda listed discussion of a proposed ordinance to ban vaping and flavored tobacco products but the Marbleton Town Council voted to amend the agenda and pass its first reading at its Dec. 16 meeting.

Mayor Pro Tem Mack Bradley sat in for Mayor Jim Robinson, who was absent. Councilmembers Jeff McCormick, Roger McMannis and BJ Meador were also present.

The only place in Marbleton that sells flavored tobaccos and vaping products is the Loaf N Jug, which is a large corporation with managers outside of Sublette County.

The council at Robinson’s suggestion supported writing a letter to ask the corporate bosses to reconsider sales in Marbleton.

Attorney Thayne Peterson said he tried several times to reach a regional manager “who said he sent it up the ladder.” He presented the draft Ordinance 2019-05 for discussion, adding he was recently in Boston where a year’s ban just ended and some restrictions remain in place. He said the Marbleton ordinance could read that the ban stays in place until it is revoked, modified or withdrawn.

“I’m all for pushing this through,” Bradley said.

