Marcus Williams didn't garner much attention as a recruit. That's changed at Wyoming.

LARAMIE -- The messages still come across Jason Wilson’s phone from time to time.
Some are from coaches at the same kind of mid-major college basketball programs as the University of Wyoming’s. Others are from assistants at high-major schools.
But they’re all in the same tone, one Wilson interprets as dripping with regret.
“Without naming any of them, they text me now and just say, ‘Hey man, Marcus is doing pretty good there,’” said Wilson, who coaches varsity basketball at Dickinson High School in Texas. “I don't know what's their motive behind it, but definitely I have some now still just check in with me just to see.”
The reference is to one of Wilson’s former players, Marcus Williams, whom Wilson coached during his time at Dickinson. Now Williams is going through his first collegiate season at Wyoming, where he’s finally garnering some real attention.
Williams has been an impact player for the Cowboys ever since being thrown into the starting five in UW’s season opener against Mississippi Valley State. So much so that, nearly four months later, he’s now at or near the top of every opponent’s scouting report.
“Marcus Williams is getting the other team’s full attention,” UW coach Jeff Linder said. “He’s bullet point No. 1 or 2 when it comes to, ‘OK, how are we going to stop these guys?’”
The freshman point guard has been at the center of UW’s youth movement in Linder’s first season at the helm, though he’s spent most of the season playing well beyond his years. Williams began his UW career with 15 straight double-figure games and leads the Cowboys in scoring at 14.9 points per game entering Wednesday's first-round matchup with San Jose State in the Mountain West Tournament.
And he’s been just as willing of a distributor.
Williams’ 4.0 assists per game are tops among league freshmen, and his production hasn’t dropped much in conference games. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder, who’s scored 20 or more points five times this season, is averaging 13.6 points and 3.8 assists against league opponents.
After averaging 20.5 points, 4.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds in UW’s sweep of Nevada in late January, the recognition went national. CBS Sports, in conjunction with the United States Basketball Writers Association, named Williams their freshman of the week. More accolades have followed.
Earlier this week, Williams was named a third-team all-Mountain West selection, the only freshman to land on the all-league team. He was also voted the league’s Freshman of the Year twice, first by members of the media who cover the conference and then the coaches.
Linder said he’s been somewhat surprised with just how quickly Williams has taken to the college game. Even Williams himself admitted he was shocked by the postseason awards. But not everyone has been taken back by what they’ve seen from Williams this season.
“I have to say, not taking it in an arrogant way, but I'm not surprised by anything that he's doing,” Wilson said. “Because the kid is just such an unbelievable talent.”
It’s making some coaches wonder why they weren’t paying close attention to Williams sooner.
Discovery phase
When it comes to basketball ties in Texas, Ken DeWeese’s are as deep as they come.
DeWeese’s father, Ken DeWeese Sr., spent five decades as a coach in the Lone Star State before retiring last year. The younger DeWeese played collegiately at Mary Hardin-Baylor, a Division III school in Benton, Texas, before eventually joining his dad’s coaching staff at UMHB, where the home state became DeWeese’s primary recruiting territory. DeWeese also recruited Texas for then-UTEP coach Tim Floyd during his five seasons as an assistant for the Miners and has continued those duties for Linder, first as his assistant at Northern Colorado and now at UW.
Aside from some highlight clips he’d seen on social media, though, even DeWeese wasn’t all that familiar with Williams early in his high school career. But DeWeese’s connections back in south Texas were.
They saw an explosive playmaker who held his own against quality competition with the shooting ability to space the floor, the athleticism to drive past just about anyone trying to stay in front of him and the vision to pass teammates open. Williams’ skill set seemed like an ideal fit for a point guard in Linder’s free-flowing offensive system, so they passed the word along
“I had some of my contacts down in Houston just kind of saying, ‘Hey, there's this kid down here you need to take a look at,’” DeWeese said.
Williams played his freshman season at Dickinson before his older brother, Faite -- now a guard at Prairie View A&M -- transferred to another Houston-area high school, Clear Springs, for his senior season. Two years younger, Williams wanted to spend his sophomore season playing with his brother, so he transferred too.
Williams moved back to Dickinson for his junior season, but his transfer waiver wasn’t approved, which made him ineligible to play for the Gators’ varsity team. While college coaches got a good look at some of Dickinson’s other Division I-caliber talent that season, including fellow juniors Tramon Mark (now a freshman at the University of Houston) and Deuce Guidry (Texas State), Williams was relegated to the junior varsity squad.
“I kind of feel like it affected me because I was supposed to be playing alongside a big-time player who’s at the (University of Houston),” Williams said. “He brings in college coaches, and he gets a lot of attention. So playing alongside him was going to help me get attention, too.”
Playing for Team Harden on the AAU grassroots circuit helped Williams get some exposure, but not as much as he’d hoped. Wilson said he fielded calls from most Mountain West programs inquiring about Williams, but that’s about as far as their interest went.
But DeWeese, then in his third season as an assistant at Northern Colorado, heeded the advice he’d received and made a trip back to Texas in the spring of 2019 to evaluate Williams’ game in person for the first time. It didn’t take long for DeWeese to be sold.
“The more I watched him, I was like, man, his core vision, his feel for the game and ability to also kind of score the ball opportunistically, it was good,” DeWeese said. “And I just kept on going, ‘Am I missing something? Is something wrong here? Why aren't more people recruiting this dude?’”
'We stole one'
Northern Colorado was the first school to directly contact Williams when DeWeese reached out by phone soon after. Linder also liked what he saw in Williams’ game, and Williams soon became a priority for Northern Colorado’s 2020 recruiting class.
“I knew it was serious when Coach Linder walked in,” Wilson said. “He just had so much high praise for him after the workout and just said that this is the guy. This is my No. 1 recruit, Coach Wilson. I want you to know that this is the guy that we want.”
A visit to Northern Colorado the summer before his senior season sealed the deal for Williams. Longwood University was also a school he was considering at the time, but Williams verbally committed to Northern Colorado a couple of months later before signing with the Bears’ program in November of 2019.
“And I'm thinking, you know, we got one,” DeWeese said. “We stole one.”
Williams finally suited up for Dickinson’s varsity team as a senior and fit right in with the rest of the Gators’ high-end talent. Playing in Texas’ highest classification, he averaged 21.4 points, 7.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 3.3 steals in helping lead the Gators to a 32-5 record, the first time in school history they’d won more than 30 games.
Dickinson won the Region III-6A championship to advance to the state tournament for the first time in 65 years, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the tournament to be canceled before it began. At the same time, Williams’ future college coach was changing jobs.
UW athletic director Tom Burman fired Allen Edwards in mid-March after back-to-back losing seasons and quickly moved to hire Linder, who kept DeWeese as part of his new coaching staff. Williams was eventually released from his National Letter of Intent from Northern Colorado and re-opened his recruitment after a senior season that turned far more heads.
More schools, including Big East member DePaul and Washington State out of the Pac-12, began contacting Williams in hopes that they might be able to snatch the diamond in the rough that DeWeese and Linder had spent the better part of a year unearthing.
“You’re always worried,” Linder said. “That’s just the nature of being the head coach and thinking someone’s going to come in (at the last minute).”
The bond that binds us
But Linder and DeWeese had gotten to know Williams well, and both were cautiously optimistic the relationship they’d built with Williams and his family would ultimately win out. As Wilson put it, “he’s big on loyalty.” Knowing immediate playing time would be available at UW as part of the Cowboys’ roster turnover certainly didn’t hurt, but Williams said that loyalty is why he decided to follow them to UW.
“(Other coaches) had an opportunity. They didn't believe in me,” Williams said of his recruitment. “Coach Linder and them, they believed in me from Day 1. So you've just got to rock with the people that were there for you from Day 1.”
Williams is the first to admit he’s far from a finished product, and his transition to the college game has come with some growing pains. Williams has gone up against his share of experienced guards in the Mountain West -- his matchup with Nevada’s all-conference point guard, Grant Sherfield, was probably his toughest assignment, he said -- while logging 31.1 minutes a game, second-most on the team.
Williams admitted the grind has taken a physical toll on him as the season winds down, which has affected his effort at times. He’s combined for just eight points in the last two games, and he played a season-low 13 minutes the last time out against UNLV as Linder sat his young point guard for most of the second half.
“Whether it’s right or wrong, and sometimes he probably doesn’t like it, but I hold him to a standard that, in my opinion, is going to allow him to be an MVP type of candidate one day and not just the freshman of the year on a team that finished in eighth place (in the conference),” Linder said.
Williams gets to work on that at UW, where he’s just scratching the surface of his potential. Every other Division I program is left to wonder what might have been.
“At the end of the day, coaches have to do their own work,” Wilson said. “A lot of great kids slip under the radar, but I think it worked all for the best for Marcus, Coach Linder and Wyoming for sure.”
