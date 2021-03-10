Marcus Williams didn't garner much attention as a recruit. That's changed at Wyoming.

More schools, including Big East member DePaul and Washington State out of the Pac-12, began contacting Williams in hopes that they might be able to snatch the diamond in the rough that DeWeese and Linder had spent the better part of a year unearthing.

“You’re always worried,” Linder said. “That’s just the nature of being the head coach and thinking someone’s going to come in (at the last minute).”

The bond that binds us

But Linder and DeWeese had gotten to know Williams well, and both were cautiously optimistic the relationship they’d built with Williams and his family would ultimately win out. As Wilson put it, “he’s big on loyalty.” Knowing immediate playing time would be available at UW as part of the Cowboys’ roster turnover certainly didn’t hurt, but Williams said that loyalty is why he decided to follow them to UW.

“(Other coaches) had an opportunity. They didn't believe in me,” Williams said of his recruitment. “Coach Linder and them, they believed in me from Day 1. So you've just got to rock with the people that were there for you from Day 1.”