Margaret Craighead was an outdoor pioneer who focused less on accolades and more on the enjoyment of nature

It was the early 1930s in northwest Wyoming, and Margaret Smith was up for just about anything.

She’d spent summer after summer living in tents with her mother and father. She knew every climber in the area, most scientists in the region and even as a little girl collected specimens that populated Park Service visitor’s centers.

She and three other women became the first all-female group to summit the Grand Teton – the first “manless” trip it was called at the time. And she went on to complete a number of other first ascents in the area.

It was logical, then, that she went along with her dad, a summer ranger in Grand Teton National Park, to check on a report of two boys with birds of prey. The boys – twin brothers named John and Frank Craighead – had falcons in the back seat of their used Chevrolet. They were falconers. And John would one day become Margaret’s husband.

She was a woman who climbed so much she earned the nickname “Cony” after a common name for the pika. But she didn’t, according to her son, Johnny Craighead, consider herself a climber.

She was a talented artist trained by her mother, an art teacher, with some of the country’s most spectacular backgrounds as her muse. But she didn’t consider herself an artist.