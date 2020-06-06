Marias River a paddler's hidden gem

The fresh scents of sagebrush and rain-dampened undergrowth meshed with the pungent aroma of sticky river muck along the winding route. Mornings were marked by the variety of bird songs.

Canoeing

My wife and I launched a 16-foot canoe from the Highway 223 bridge late on a Friday afternoon after the 300-mile drive from Billings.

We made good time paddling, averaging about 4 mph thanks to high flows being released from Tiber Dam by the Bureau of Reclamation. The agency, in concert with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, is mimicking spring runoff with heavy flows of 2,000 cubic feet per second in the spring. The flows are meant to encourage endangered pallid sturgeon to use the river for spawning habitat. The high water also helps cottonwood rejuvenation along the banks. Without the increase — it was flowing at about 1,200 cfs when we launched — the river would have been much lower, normally about 700 cfs.

Those flows are nothing compared to the highest rate ever recorded on the Marias River. In 1964 an earthen dam burst above Tiber Reservoir and sent a 20-foot-tall wall of water measuring 241,000 cfs downstream.

With the high flows and long hours of daylight, we easily traveled 13 miles on the first day.