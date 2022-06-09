Marine from Wyoming dies in Osprey crash in California

A U.S. Marine from Buffalo died Wednesday when an Osprey aircraft crashed in the southern California desert.

Seth Rasmuson was one of five Marines traveling on the Osprey when it crashed at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday during a training exercise in Imperial County, about 115 miles east of San Diego.

Sen. John Barrasso confirmed Rasmuson's death in a statement released Thursday evening.

"We are deeply saddened to learn today about the death of one of Wyoming’s U.S. Marines, Seth Rasmuson," Barrasso said. "There is certainly more to learn about what happened yesterday, and much more we need to hear about his life and service to our country.

"Today, we mourn this tragic loss. Bobbi and I are holding Seth and his family in our prayers.”

The Buffalo Bulletin reported Rasmuson graduated from Buffalo High School in 2019.

The aircraft was based at Camp Pendleton with Marine Aircraft Group 39 and was part of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing headquartered at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

“We mourn the loss of our Marines in this tragic mishap,” Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, commanding general of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to their families and friends as they cope with this tragedy.”

The statement said as a matter of policy, the Marine Corps would be contacting family members before identifying those who were killed. Efforts to recover equipment were underway and an investigation into the cause of the crash has started. No additional details were provided in the Marine Corps statement.

The Marines were participating in a routine live-fire training over their gunnery range in the Imperial Valley desert, said Marine Maj. Mason Englehart, spokesperson for the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

The Osprey, a hybrid airplane and helicopter, flew in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan but has been criticized by some as unsafe. It is designed to take off like a helicopter, rotate its propellers to a horizontal position and cruise like an airplane.

