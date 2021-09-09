Marine’s body to be returned to Jackson Friday

JACKSON — The body of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, the local U.S. Marine who was killed in Afghanistan on Aug. 26, is scheduled to return to Jackson on Friday around 4 p.m.

McCollum’s family is inviting the public to meet at the Town Square at 3:30 p.m. to honor him. The family, motorcyclists and law enforcement officers will lead a procession that will go south from Airport Road on Highway 89, along Cache Street to Broadway Avenue, and west on Broadway to Scott Lane.

Family members are asking for people to avoid the airport and Valley Mortuary funeral home on Alpine Lane during the procession to allow the family privacy.

Bob Tomb will be on Town Square passing out American flags, according to a Facebook post announcing McCollum’s homecoming.

Per that post, motorcyclists are invited to ride behind emergency vehicles beginning south of Airport Road along Highway 89 to Scott and Broadway, remaining on Broadway.

Well-wishers are invited to stand along Cache Street starting at Gill Avenue and then along Broadway Avenue until Scott Lane.