Mark Gordon, Wyoming GOP lawmakers condemn storming of U.S. Capitol by mob

"This is what’s really happening near the White House in case the media is not reporting," the post said. "Chairman Eathorne is there with other great Wyoming patriots!"

The Wyoming Republican Party and Eathorne did not return requests for comment for this story.

But other lawmakers here appeared eager to move on from the presidential election.

"Who did I vote for? I voted for Donald Trump," Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander said. "Is that who I wanted to see be president? Yes. But at the end of the day, I think you have to accept rulings made and if you disagree with those rulings, than there are other ways to have your concerns heard. But it's not through violation of law."

Others called on the country to find common ground, saying they did not condone the violence.

"I believe that the events of today highlight the need more than ever for us to reunite as a country," Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, said. "This really showcases how divisive American politics have become in the last decade,"

He's worried there will be more instances of violence in the coming weeks leading up to Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, when President-elect Joe Biden will take office.