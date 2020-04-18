Market, COVID-19 force pork producer to navigate 'chaotic' first six months of Wyoming operation

“That gives us a source of pigs in a good, healthy area,” she said. “It’s not difficult to move those pigs.”

The new operating vice president simply stated that operations at Smithfield have continued relatively unchanged, with identical staffing and functions, and that the only alterations made have been to implement Maschhoff equipment.

Hog markets lacked stability in the six months since the purchase. Prices steadily declined for 10 consecutive days alone for producers — hitting lows around $40 per hundredweight — before finishing slightly up on Monday.

“Obviously, just to break even you need to make $65 per hundredweight,” Maschhoff said. “Our futures, as we look to the limit down a few months, is that we’re going to have an awful year into next year. We thought we were going to have one of the better years we were ever going to have and it’s always hard to predict when we’re in a crazy time.”

She associated some of those losses to export tariffs. The latest phase in the new China trade deal, signed in January, still bring 60 percent tariffs. That was before COVID-19 swept through the United States and brought unrest to an already erratic livestock market.