Market, COVID-19 force pork producer to navigate 'chaotic' first six months of Wyoming operation

The first six months of the Maschhoff family’s acquisition of Smithfield Foods have required navigating unforeseen global circumstances. Not only have they traded through massive export tariffs that have reached as much as 67 percent, ownership has maintained its first footprint in Wyoming’s agricultural community while not cutting staffing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Operations at Smithfield Foods outside Albin continue gas and essential services while “maintaining adequate staffing at our farms,” according to Maschhoff vice president Julie Maschhoff. (Albin’s Smithfield Foods isn’t affiliated with the Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, which closed indefinitely last Sunday due to a coronavirus outbreak among workers.)
The Maschhoffs family-owned business, based in Carlyle, Illinois, is the fourth-largest hog production in North America, raising over 5 million pigs each year. It announced the purchase of Smithfield Foods on Oct. 15. That deal included five sow farms that could house 13,500 mated animals; two finishing sites with nursery space to make a combined 5,200 nursery spaces and 11,500 finishing spaces; as well as an office, feed mill and truck wash. The Maschhoffs still haven’t released price specifics on the purchase.
Julie Maschhoff said the expansion into Wyoming made sense after their purchase of Nebraska Pork Partners in 2019 extended their reach west. They now operate in seven different states.
“That gives us a source of pigs in a good, healthy area,” she said. “It’s not difficult to move those pigs.”
The new operating vice president simply stated that operations at Smithfield have continued relatively unchanged, with identical staffing and functions, and that the only alterations made have been to implement Maschhoff equipment.
Hog markets lacked stability in the six months since the purchase. Prices steadily declined for 10 consecutive days alone for producers — hitting lows around $40 per hundredweight — before finishing slightly up on Monday.
“Obviously, just to break even you need to make $65 per hundredweight,” Maschhoff said. “Our futures, as we look to the limit down a few months, is that we’re going to have an awful year into next year. We thought we were going to have one of the better years we were ever going to have and it’s always hard to predict when we’re in a crazy time.”
She associated some of those losses to export tariffs. The latest phase in the new China trade deal, signed in January, still bring 60 percent tariffs. That was before COVID-19 swept through the United States and brought unrest to an already erratic livestock market.
Maschhoff operations, Julie explained, try to hedge 80 percent of product with 10 to 15 percent being sold on the open market. Current market conditions have made profits on the open market a risk, so they’ve turned their attention to the futures markets — also a risk in current conditions. Halting production in their operations to wait for better market conditions would result in overcrowded pens and unhealthy living conditions for the hogs.
“At this point we’re trying to operate as efficiently as we can while keeping the animals safe and keeping our people safe,” she said. “Much of the work done at our farm can be done while maintaining social distancing.”
Maschhoff did say that they’ve told their employees to stay home if they show symptoms of the coronavirus. Executives have started offering additional paid time off to cover employees in those cases, although Maschoff wouldn’t say if those were in addition to the two weeks set forth by federal coronavirus relief act.
Ken Maschhoff, co-owner and chairman of the board, stated in a release at the time of purchase that the Maschhoffs’ top three priorities remain: “keep our people, control our costs, make more pigs.”
Six months later, all three have been put in jeopardy.
