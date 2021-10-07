Mask incident prompts police response to Laramie High School

Meanwhile, videos posted largely among conservative Wyoming Facebook groups and on Youtube on Thursday show what appears to be two officers wearing Laramie Police Department patches engaging with a teenage girl about a trespassing violation. The videos indicate the girl was suspended for two days for violating a school rule concerning face masks. In one video, the girl attempts to return to class despite being suspended, prompting a lockdown. Another video shows the girl in handcuffs after being cited and refusing to leave.

When asked if those videos were legitimate, Stalder said he had not seen them and could not comment.

When asked broadly about officers being called to Laramie schools regarding face mask compliance, he said officers have dealt with situations at both the middle and high schools within the last two weeks.

He could not say if any of those instances resulted in criminal citations being issued, reiterating that he can not provide details on incidents involving juveniles. He did say officers have been involved on two occasions regarding “disruptions” from “interested parties” over face mask disagreements within the school district, but that neither rose to criminal violations.