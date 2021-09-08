Mask mandate approved for Torrington schools

“I ask you look at the parents and see what they want,” Garza said.

Kyle Kilty also asked the board to table the discussion and send out a survey to parents in order to gauge their feelings on the matter.

“This situation in particular seems to be very polarized and very heated,” Kilty said.

Some parents claimed the masks were ineffective and even damaging to their children physically and psychologically.

Andrielle Walsh said masks decrease children’s oxygen levels.

“It really is child abuse,” Walsh said.

Lynda Jones agreed and said there is more known about the virus this year than in 2020. Jones cited an article from the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health about the health effects of masks.

“We know more [now] than when this all started,” Jones said.

Heather Arnusch said along with the ineffectiveness of masks, children also lose the ability to read facial expressions.

“Masks dehumanize us and serve as a constant reminder that we should be afraid,” Arnusch said.