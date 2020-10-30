Mask mandate to begin Monday in Laramie County

Laramie County will begin a mask mandate on Monday, the health department there announced Friday.

The mandate will require people to wear face coverings in certain public settings. It comes in response to a surge in coronavirus cases that has taxed the health care system in Wyoming's largest county and home of the state's capital. As of Friday, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center in Cheyenne was treating 29 coronavirus patients, with seven in intensive care and five on life support, the announcement states. One person had died in the past 24 hours.

The mandate, which will run through the month of November, was issued by Laramie County Health Officer Dr. Stan. Hartman based on a recommendation by the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department. It was also approved by State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"This mandate is a response to skyrocketing cases of COVID-19 in Laramie County, with increases in hospital admissions, including intensive care unit admissions," the announcement states. "Masks, when worn in certain public settings when social distance cannot be maintained, are safe and effective in reducing transmission of the virus."