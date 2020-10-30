 Skip to main content
Mask mandate to begin Monday in Laramie County
Mask mandate to begin Monday in Laramie County

  Updated
Masks

Two masks hang on a rearview mirror of a truck parked in the Walmart parking lot in Casper on July 20.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Laramie County will begin a mask mandate on Monday, the health department there announced Friday.

The mandate will require people to wear face coverings in certain public settings. It comes in response to a surge in coronavirus cases that has taxed the health care system in Wyoming's largest county and home of the state's capital. As of Friday, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center in Cheyenne was treating 29 coronavirus patients, with seven in intensive care and five on life support, the announcement states. One person had died in the past 24 hours.

The mandate, which will run through the month of November, was issued by Laramie County Health Officer Dr. Stan. Hartman based on a recommendation by the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department. It was also approved by State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist.

"This mandate is a response to skyrocketing cases of COVID-19 in Laramie County, with increases in hospital admissions, including intensive care unit admissions," the announcement states. "Masks, when worn in certain public settings when social distance cannot be maintained, are safe and effective in reducing transmission of the virus."

Face coverings will be required at establishments open to the general public, such as retail and commercial businesses, government buildings and health care providers, according to the announcement. The establishments will be required to ask that customers wear masks and that employees also wear face coverings when serving the public.

Faith-based organizations are not covered by the mandate.

Laramie County becomes the second Wyoming county to institute a mask requirement. Teton County instituted a similar policy over the summer. 

