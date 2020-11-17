Mask orders now approved in 12 Wyoming counties, including Natrona; two more requests under review

Local mask mandates have been approved in 12 Wyoming counties, with requests from Washakie and Converse counties still being reviewed.

Nine counties had their requests approved Tuesday: Natrona, Sweetwater, Sheridan, Park, Lincoln, Carbon, Goshen, Sublette and Hot Springs counties.

Teton, Laramie and Albany counties already have mask orders in place.

If requests from Washakie and Converse counties are approved, 14 Wyoming counties and the Wind River Reservation will have instituted local mask orders. As is, more than two-thirds of Wyomingites now live in a county that requires face masks.

It is unclear when the orders will go into effect. Natrona County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell said via text the county's order could take effect as early as Wednesday but that it had not yet been formally decided.

He said the decision to request an order here was done after consulting with other health officers in the state, and that "many county health officers submitted a request for this with the best of intentions."

"We all felt it was time," he wrote. "We obviously are very concerned about the health of the population of Wyoming."