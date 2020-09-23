Masks are “key” to keeping schools open, Laramie County health officials say

That was on full display last week, when a group of around 30 Wyomingites gathered in front of the state Capitol to speak out against the mask mandate in schools. Some of those protesters shared anecdotes with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that wearing a mask all day made their respiratory-compromised children feel sick.

Hartman said Monday, however, that there are “very, very few” medical conditions that would realistically prevent a person from wearing a face mask in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The district this year opened the entirely online Cheyenne Virtual School, which accommodates any children who do not wish to wear masks all day, or who are immunocompromised and concerned about catching the virus.

“There is absolutely no doubt that the use of masks are very effective at reducing the transmission and acquisition of this particular disease,” Hartman said, explaining how masks are the most effective tool for disrupting the flow of the respiratory disease droplets through the air.

“We know that a lot of the people with this disease do not have symptoms, but yet they can spread the infection,” he added.