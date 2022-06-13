Masks now required indoors at Grand Teton National Park

Grand Teton National Park announced Monday that it will again require masking in all buildings.

Masks are required at all park buildings regardless of vaccination status, the park said. That includes visitor centers, administrative offices, lodges, gift shops and restaurants in Grand Teton. It applies to everyone regardless of their vaccination status. Masks are optional outdoors.

The park also asked that people maintain 6 feet of distance from one another, wash hands and use hand sanitizer and avoid traveling if they have symptoms or have been in close contact with an infected person.

The new policy is based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 community level, which rates Teton County’s community COVID level as high right now. The latest CDC report puts the current seven-day case rate in the county at 741.56 per 100,000. COVID patients are using about 1.6% of staffed inpatient beds in the county right now, according to the CDC.

Teton County has a high COVID vaccine rate; about 93% of the county’s residents are fully vaccinated, according to the New York Times vaccine tracker.

Wyoming COVID cases rising again The Wyoming Department of Health reported 443 confirmed active cases this week, almost double the number of cases from last week and up by 326 cases from a month ago. But hospitalizations and deaths aren't rising in proportion to cases right now.

COVID cases are rising rapidly throughout Wyoming.

The Wyoming Department of Health reported 443 confirmed active cases last week, almost double the number of cases from the week before and up by 326 cases from a month prior.

That, however, doesn’t seem to be connected yet with an equal rise in COVID deaths or hospitalizations.

There was a jump from nine hospitalizations to 15 hospitalizations from late April to early May, but that dropped again to just four the following week. The numbers jumped again from six to 14 hospitalizations later in May. Numbers since then have wavered.

Overall, the number of reported deaths has stayed pretty consistent since mid-April when cases started to rise.

The omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 is responsible for about 62.2% of current COVID cases across the nation right now, according to the latest update from the CDC. The subvariant accounts for about 54.5% of cases in the region that includes Wyoming, Montana, North and South Dakota and Utah.

The park will add updates on park operations and masking requirements on its website as things change.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0