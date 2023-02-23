Wyoming began the process Thursday of digging itself out from a major blizzard that pounded the state, but that process proved anything but easy.

While the entire length of Interstate 25 reopened Thursday morning, crews faced more difficulties clearing snow from Interstate 80. Massive snowdrifts along the highway will keep it closed until at least Friday afternoon, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said.

“We are battling 4-plus-foot snow drifts along I-80, especially near the Continental Divide west of Rawlins and Bitter Creek,” Tom DeHoff, assistant chief engineer for operations, said in a statement released Thursday afternoon. “Drifts that big require slow moving, heavy equipment like rotaries, motor graders and dozers to make any kind of dent.”

The effort to reopen the highway has been hampered by the need to divert resources away from snow removal to rescue stranded drivers, some of whom illegally passed road closure gates during the blizzard, the agency said.

The snowdrifts were so large that even snowplows and emergency vehicles found themselves trapped, making the rescue operations even more difficult, a Wyoming Highway Patrol spokesman told the Star-Tribune on Wednesday.

Crews were expecting to work overnight Thursday and then reevaluate conditions on Friday morning to determine an opening time for the highway based on the weather.

The blizzard that battered Wyoming on Tuesday and Wednesday was unusually powerful even by the standards of a state known for its long, brutal winters. At one point, much of the state’s highway system was closed, and travel was treacherous on the roads that remained open.

Heavy snow and high winds also prompted schools and business closures around the state. The Natrona County School District, for example, turned to virtual classes on Wednesday and Thursday. The city of Casper closed non-essential services on Wednesday and Casper College canceled classes and activities.

Even after the storm passed Thursday, the weather still proved difficult. Temperatures bottomed out on Thursday morning in Casper at nearly 20 degrees below zero.

The weather is expected to warm over the next few days, with temperatures climbing into the 40s by Sunday.

PHOTOS: Blizzard batters Casper Blizzard Blizzard Blizzard Blizzard Blizzard Blizzard Blizzard Blizzard Blizzard