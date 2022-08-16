Maternal health issues in Wyoming persist. Some say more Medicaid coverage could help.

Wyoming is facing challenges with maternal health. Some think extending postpartum Medicaid coverage could be part of a solution.

The joint health and labor committee approved a bill on Thursday that would continue pandemic-era expanded postpartum Medicaid coverage. The Legislature will consider the bill during next year’s session.

Between 2018 and 2019, maternal mortality rates increased 41%, according to the Wyoming Community Foundation’s 2022 Wyoming Counts Kids databook. About 20% of those deaths happen within six weeks after delivery.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, mothers could get coverage through Medicaid, a jointly-funded federal-state health insurance program, for two months after giving birth. But after that, if they didn’t qualify for Medicaid under other criteria, they got booted off the insurance program.

During COVID, the federal government barred states from unenrolling anyone from Medicaid. It also temporarily extended Medicaid coverage so that new moms could get benefits for a year after giving birth. Under that extended coverage, 31 women made claims for serious medical conditions, and 561 women made claims for mental health care, according to the Wyoming Counts Kids databook.

“It’s given us sort of a natural experiment,” Wyoming Department of Health Director Stefan Johansson said at the labor and health committee meeting on Thursday.

“In looking at maternal mortality, having postpartum coverage in that time frame does have significance in eliminating complications, death, et cetera.”

Now, the Legislature is looking at continuing that extended coverage through July 2027.

Proponents of the expanded postpartum coverage say the mother’s health will also benefit health outcomes for babies.

“The first several years of a baby’s life is very much dependent on its mother or a major caregiver,” Mary Lynne Shikich, Wyoming Primary Care Association policy consultant, said.

“That child’s health and welfare is really dependent on the mother having coverage as well and being available to the child. I see it as going hand in hand.”

The effects of the pandemic have made that extra support for new mothers even more important, proponents say. Tracy Brosius, chief executive officer of HealthWorks, a community health center, said that the center has seen a “dramatic uptick” in mothers seeking mental health services.

“My mental health counselors would stress that this is a very critical time, not only for those moms, but for those children, to have access,” Brosius said.

The Wyoming Department of Health estimates that expanding postpartum Medicaid coverage would cost about $7.6 million for the next biennium, paid half by the state and half with federal dollars.

Wyoming Department of Health policy analyst Franz Fuchs said the department expects an increase in the average monthly enrollment of 1,250 people under the expanded postpartum coverage.

Fuchs explained that it’s hard to get good data to show the health benefits of extending postpartum Medicaid. Sample sizes in Wyoming are often too small to glean larger impacts. It’s hard to get the health information of people who are no longer on Medicaid. And there are a lot of variables to work with.

“In all of my time advocating within medicine, one of the hardest things to prove is the value of preventive care,” Wyoming Medical Society Executive Director Sheila Bush said.

But Bush also emphasized that lack of health care access can lead to costs for the state in other places. She gave the hypothetical example of a mother who “gets to a peak of stress” and shakes her baby.

“That’s a long-term potential brain injury, and if it’s bad enough, that’s an incarcerated mother, and then the state pays all of that,” she said. “So whatever cost is associated with this extension of coverage, I would argue, is easily covered and overshadowed by the cost of one situation like that.”

The argument against continuing postpartum coverage expansion is the same as the argument against expanding Medicaid in general: It’s too much money, and it can be hard to take away the coverage if people decide later that it’s not worth the cost.

“Once you start a government program, it never goes away,” Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, said.