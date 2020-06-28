McNamee: Fighting for the environment or fighting for jobs?

Seek InnovationAs we have witnessed throughout other eras in time, our industries are changing. Some industries so important to Wyoming are facing enormous pressure from the government and environmental groups to follow stricter regulations and/or shut down entirely, for the health of our planet. Wyoming coal is an example of this type of situation. What we can also witness is how these pressures and shutdowns affect those who depend upon such industries. Just look to the impact of large coal companies going bankrupt in the past year, leaving hundreds of our state’s citizens without jobs and/or pensions.

I write this today, as a fellow member of your state, with a solution in mind: find some common ground. Wyoming is ripe with opportunities to be innovative, instead of stuck in the past, when it comes to industries that can be environmentally safe but also economically sound. The Cowboy State has already worked towards this in some capacity with its efforts focused on clean coal and sustainable agriculture. Yet, we can go further through more innovative strategies that don’t harm the environment. What about technology? What about more renewable energy sources? What about expanding healthcare operations? Or could we work even harder to make our current industries healthier for our planet?