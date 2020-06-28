McNamee: Fighting for the environment or fighting for jobs?

Each day, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, I complete an at-home workout. To pass the time, I generally turn on what I’ve termed my “Workout Movie of the Day,” which often includes some sort of movie from my childhood that I can watch with nostalgia and not think too hard about. However, I found this wasn’t the case recently.
I turned on the 1996 film Fly Away Home, starring two of my favorite actors, a young Anna Paquin and Jeff Daniels. The movie tells the story of a young girl who (forgive me, when I write this, as it sounds even more dramatic than the movie depicts) tragically loses her mother, is forced to move in with her father in Canada, finds a pile of goose eggs and becomes their “Mother Goose.” Then, in order to lead the geese on their migratory journey, flies with her father on light aircrafts, geese in tow, to a habitat in the southern U.S. about to be bulldozed by developers.
My heart swelled when Anna’s character and the geese landed, forcing the developers to stop their bulldozing literally in its tracks. However, at the same time, as a Wyomingite with poor and working class roots, I also immediately thought, “I feel so bad for all those workers who were counting on those jobs and wages!” I couldn’t believe what I was thinking, when I simultaneously wanted the natural space and wildlife in the movie to be protected.
These days, I’m often surrounded by the most liberal and outspoken people regarding climate change, environmentalism and wildlife protection. It could be easy for me to cast off those whose jobs rely on working-class industries, such as natural resource drilling and mining, construction/development, manufacturing and agriculture, which have been shown to negatively impact the environment and influence climate change patterns. Yet, I also grew up in agriculture and surrounded by individuals, families, communities and schools that rely economically on such industries, particularly in rural areas. I can relate to those who see environmental regulations as a hassle and literally costing people and communities their economic security.
Seek InnovationAs we have witnessed throughout other eras in time, our industries are changing. Some industries so important to Wyoming are facing enormous pressure from the government and environmental groups to follow stricter regulations and/or shut down entirely, for the health of our planet. Wyoming coal is an example of this type of situation. What we can also witness is how these pressures and shutdowns affect those who depend upon such industries. Just look to the impact of large coal companies going bankrupt in the past year, leaving hundreds of our state’s citizens without jobs and/or pensions.
I write this today, as a fellow member of your state, with a solution in mind: find some common ground. Wyoming is ripe with opportunities to be innovative, instead of stuck in the past, when it comes to industries that can be environmentally safe but also economically sound. The Cowboy State has already worked towards this in some capacity with its efforts focused on clean coal and sustainable agriculture. Yet, we can go further through more innovative strategies that don’t harm the environment. What about technology? What about more renewable energy sources? What about expanding healthcare operations? Or could we work even harder to make our current industries healthier for our planet?
Securing Our Future Through EducationI also write piece this as an educator. I fully believe that education is Wyoming’s future. Right now, many of our students, while they graduate high school at rates similar or even above their peers around the country, have low rates of attending any post-secondary schooling. This needs to change. I’m not talking about purely a university education. While university studies are a worthwhile pursuit, we can also send more of our students to community college, technical schools and other institutions that offer our citizens an eye-opening, practical and future-focused education, which at the same time trains them for pursuing work in innovative industries.
The good news is opportunities are already out there, flourishing as we speak. Look no further than my friend and colleague Eric Trowbridge’s newly-developed and expanded Array School of Technology and Design, aka “Array” in Cheyenne – “A school built for the 21st century. A place where education, technology and design converge.” As Array’s websites details, “With our eye on the future and our feet firmly planted in our community, we’re building the world we want one student at a time.” These types of education institutions, in addition to the University of Wyoming, our community colleges and our technical schools, need funding and support from individuals, organizations and government entities around the state. Through such forms of education for a modern age, we can train Wyomingites to obtain hands-on, secure jobs that do not negatively impact our planet’s health and sustainability.
Wyoming, with its inexpensive land, helpful tax laws, low cost of living and breathtaking views, could be a huge center for stable economic growth and commerce. At the same time, I know many of us in our state also care about the beautiful land and natural world around us. However, we don’t need to be like Fly Away Home and choose one side or the other. Let’s not fight to keep Wyoming’s industries in the past, potentially harming our environment in the process; instead, let’s fight through innovation and education to move it toward an economic future and a healthier planet.
Ty McNamee hails originally from his family’s farm/ranch outside of Shoshoni, Wyoming. He is now a doctoral student at Teachers College of Columbia University, where his research focuses on rural areas and higher education.
