BUFFALO – An estimated 900 Medicaid recipients in Johnson County will need to requalify for eligibility starting this month or risk losing health care benefits as Wyoming begins to wind down a pandemic-era provision.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which required states to keep recipients automatically enrolled in the low-income health insurance program Medicaid. The obligation on states ends March 31.

“We just started sending renewal notices by mail to clients. We'll be reviewing eligibility in the same manner as we did before the pandemic, so it's not something new," said Lee Grossman, state Medicaid agent and Division of Healthcare Financing senior administrator with WDH.

"It's important for clients to make sure we have their current contact information so they do not miss the renewal notice," Grossman said. “Because of the pause, our clients have not received these notices by mail over the last three years. We know living situations may have changed during that time for many people. We do not want covered individuals to lose coverage because we don't have their current address and will be making the best efforts we can to reach people."

A certain percentage of renewal notices will be mailed to current enrollees each month for the next year. Not all clients will receive their renewal notices at the same time. The effort will continue on a standard, ongoing basis in future years.

"We'll be renewing people who are still eligible for Wyoming Medicaid services while we also end coverage for those who are no longer eligible," Grossman said. “This effort is something we've been expecting and planning to accomplish for quite some time and helps ensure state and federal resources are used appropriately."

Common reasons clients lose coverage include reaching adulthood so they are no longer eligible for coverage as a child, an increase in personal and family income, a health status change or moving to another state, the department said.

Kim Deti, Wyoming Department of Health public information officer, said the department will send letters to each Medicaid recipient and also use email and text messaging to send reminders to clients who have provided email addresses or phone numbers.

"We're going to make a pretty good effort to get in touch with everybody, so it probably sounds more draconian than it is," Deti said. "There is the possibility of some people being missed, but we're really going to work hard to limit that as much as we possibly can."

Wyoming has just over 80,000 Medicaid enrollees, and eligibility redeterminations will need to be initiated for each of them during the unwinding period.

The pandemic-related continuous coverage rule has resulted in a steady increase in Medicaid enrollment. Nationwide, Medicaid/CHIP enrollment was 59% higher by fall 2022 than it had been in 2013, with a significant portion of that growth coming during the pandemic, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Wyoming's Medicaid enrollment was 19% higher in fall 2022 than it had been in 2013.

Deti stressed that the renewals are not new — they had just been paused for the past three years due to the public health emergency.

“This is not something new. We used to have renewals all the long until the federal government put a pause on it for three years," she said. "It's not some new effort to sweep the rolls — it's returning to the process we had before."

While the process for re-enrolling is similar to what it had been before the pandemic, there are clients who have not had to re-enroll before and who may not be aware that they must re-enroll.

Erik Saulness works for the nonprofit agency Enroll Wyoming as an insurance marketplace navigator. Typically, he works with people to enroll in private insurance on the marketplace, but with the winding down of Medicaid, he said he expects to enroll people who will no longer qualify for Medicaid.

“A lot of folks have gotten enrolled in Medicaid over the last three years and have not had to re-enroll, and they may not realize that's not normal," Saulness said. “Now Medicaid is trying to contact folks to remind them to re-enroll. But because it's been three years, a lot of folks, they' ve moved, or they've changed their phone numbers, that sort of thing."

Enroll Wyoming estimates that between 10,000 and 15,000 Wyomingites could lose their Medicaid benefits for failing to re enroll.

“It could be kind of catastrophic, " Saulness said.

Saulness said some Medicaid clients will likely no longer qualify for the benefit. But for those people, losing Medicaid constitutes a “qualifying life event" for purchasing private insurance through the marketplace.

“There are going to be some folks who are no longer eligible for reasons that make sense," Deti said. "But many people will get highly subsidized insurance through the marketplace."

Beginning July 1, the state will extend Medicaid benefits to qualifying new mothers for 12 months after the birth of a child. That change may affect some current Medicaid clients who are pregnant or who have recently given birth.

Deti said the department will be “taking steps to make sure nobody gets in a time gap due to that pending change."