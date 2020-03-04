Medicine Bow appoints first police officer in almost 30 years

The time spent on the hiring board meant not only looking at candidates, but preparing an entire office for the new chief once they arrived.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The board found a company in Salt Lake City to lease a police vehicle and install the required equipment, ordered radios and other furnishings and obtained required radio frequencies. Neimark mentioned that the board even has purchased a house for the new chief to live in.

“I believe the town has been very smart in the way they’ve approached hiring a new chief,” he said. “Buying a house was thinking outside of the box, because it shows this employee that the town cares about his well-being and wants them to stay.”

While the new chief will be the only officer in town for the time being, there is a possibility that more positions could be added to the department in the future. Neimark said that the hiring board discussed this possibility and expect the new chief to assess what the town needs after some time in the position.

Like Neimark, the new Medicine Bow chief will also be a marshal, a term used in the frontier days to describe the head of law enforcement.