Medieval combat group aims for family culture

While the storylines are immersive, so is the encyclopedia of jargon used in this world. The group’s leadership is called the “monarchy,” a foam weapon is called a “boffer” and if you’re out of lives in a game, you’re “shattered.”

When asked why they love this hobby, local LARPers speak first about the group’s culture of openness, acceptance and family.

Sheriff Allison has been involved since 2008. What he likes best is the camaraderie.

“We are a really open organization. Anyone is welcome to come up. We are also an all-ages group,” said Allison.

They speak next about the sheer thrill of building foam weapons and hitting other people with them. In this group, adults and children spar together in good fun. Several participants agreed that “stick jocks” who just wail on one another are no fun at all. They value the fact that a 13-year-old can safely come and not leave with bruises, which is not always the case in these groups.

And then there are the battle games.

Gillen, also known as Sol, says these are not simple games: “They are very complicated and imaginative.”