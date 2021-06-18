Meet the veterinarian who cares for all the CNFR's animals

Luckily, that has not happened this year, she said, nor does it happen frequently.

“I think that it’s really important for the general public or people who don’t know that much about rodeo, to know how much preparation goes into trying to prevent that,” she later added. “There’s a contingency plan for every injury. It’s like, if this animal gets hurt, this is what we do. If this animal gets hurt, this is what we do. It is like a well-oiled machine.”

During Thursday’s show, when a horse got caught in a rope during tie-down roping, staff descended on the arena. Carden grabbed her supplies and immediately followed the horse and the competitor out back. She flexed the right front hoof and examined the leg, checking for any rope burn. It all took less than three minutes before she was back at her post monitoring the performances again.

There have not been many injuries to animals this year. Most of what Carden has treated has been steers breaking the tip of their horns off.

“This is easy,” she said.

Carden is used to constantly taking care of animals. Outside of finals rodeo, she works at Powder River Veterinary Hospital, with locations in Kaycee and Sheridan. She hasn’t had a single day off since March, she told the Star-Tribune with a smile.