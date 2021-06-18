Meet the veterinarian who cares for all the CNFR's animals

For the hundreds of animals at the College National Finals Rodeo, there is one veterinarian.
Dr. Candice Carden is responsible for making sure all the horses, bulls, steers and goats that participate in the CNFR are healthy and in top-notch performance shape. Her help comes from the competitors and coaches — she doesn’t have any veterinary technicians or assistants.
Carden signed on to do the 2020 CNFR, but it was canceled because of the pandemic, so she had to wait until this year to work Casper’s biggest event.
“This is the kind of stuff I love. I absolutely love to be involved with this,” Carden said.
On Monday and Tuesday during the slack rounds, when the performances were happening all morning and into the afternoon, she took one bathroom break. Otherwise, she monitored the animals. Carden has one spot that she stands in for the entire rodeo, just off to the side of the chutes.
“I’m watching for any lameness that I see or any funky steps or anything that makes me feel like the animal is off,” Carden said. “Just trying to keep an eagle eye on everything.”
Carden said she prepares for the worst-case scenario so there is a plan in place to take care of it.
“One of the worst catastrophic injuries that could happen would be if a horse or a steer or a bull fractured a leg,” she said.
Luckily, that has not happened this year, she said, nor does it happen frequently.
“I think that it’s really important for the general public or people who don’t know that much about rodeo, to know how much preparation goes into trying to prevent that,” she later added. “There’s a contingency plan for every injury. It’s like, if this animal gets hurt, this is what we do. If this animal gets hurt, this is what we do. It is like a well-oiled machine.”
During Thursday’s show, when a horse got caught in a rope during tie-down roping, staff descended on the arena. Carden grabbed her supplies and immediately followed the horse and the competitor out back. She flexed the right front hoof and examined the leg, checking for any rope burn. It all took less than three minutes before she was back at her post monitoring the performances again.
There have not been many injuries to animals this year. Most of what Carden has treated has been steers breaking the tip of their horns off.
“This is easy,” she said.
Carden is used to constantly taking care of animals. Outside of finals rodeo, she works at Powder River Veterinary Hospital, with locations in Kaycee and Sheridan. She hasn’t had a single day off since March, she told the Star-Tribune with a smile.
“Mares are cycling and they might ovulate on a Sunday,” she said. “They don’t care.”
While she says she doesn’t have favorites, some of the Wyoming-based competitors at CNFR are Carden’s clients, and she loves to cheer on the horses and owners she knows.
Carden was born and raised in Afton. She’s known she wanted to be a vet since the age of 5 and mailed a letter to Colorado State University asking how to get into veterinary school when she was 12. That life-long goal came true — Carden received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wyoming in 2001 and completed her veterinary degree at CSU in 2005.
While this is Carden’s first time working at CNFR, this by no means her first rodeo. She competed in rodeo growing up and became the vet for the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas in 2013, working that event until 2019.
Right after getting home from NFR in 2016, her husband, a successful racehorse trainer who accompanied her to all her events, was unexpectedly diagnosed with terminal cancer. He went on hospice in December 2017 and died in February of 2018.
“I’m slowly getting used to doing events by myself, but I definitely miss him,” Carden said.
Carden was back at NFR in December 2018.
Back at her post next to the chutes, Carden stands shoulder to shoulder with a sea of men in cowboy hats, eyes locked on the arena. There, she smiles frequently and lifts her iPhone to film some of the competitors during team roping and barrel racing.
When she leaves Casper, she will go home to her three French bulldogs, a couple cats, some horses and her 11-year-old daughter, who competes in junior rodeo events like pole bending, barrel racing and goat tying.
As for next year, Carden says she would “absolutely” do CNFR again.
Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis