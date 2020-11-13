Meeteetse looks to knock off undefeated Farson for 6-man championship

For the second time in three years, Farson is chasing perfection. And for the first time in five years, Meeteetse is playing for a state title. The Pronghorns and Longhorns meet Saturday in the Class 1A/6-man state championship game at Farson’s Pronghorn Field.

Farson (10-0) won its first state title two years ago after losing to Kaycee in the championship game the previous two seasons, so the Pronghorns are used to playing this late in the season. All three of those championship games were played at War Memorial Stadium, however. This year, because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Wyoming High School Activities Association made the decision to hold each of the five state championship games at different venues.

“Obviously, this is something new for us,” Farson head coach Marvin Applequist said. “Playing in Laramie was always fun, but it’s nice to have this game at home.”

The Pronghorns are definitely at their best at home. Since 2014 at Pronghorn Field, Farson is 33-3, including a perfect 8-0 in the playoffs. In fact. Farson has never lost a home playoff game.

Meeteetse is hoping to put an end to that streak. The Longhorns’ only slip-up this season was a 35-16 loss at Farson back on Oct. 16.