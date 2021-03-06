Meeteetse school ‘just one big family’

CODY — If you were to walk down the halls of the Meeteetse School with a clipboard bearing the names of all 140 or so enrolled students (though only about 100 are seated within the bricks and mortar) and compared it to the names of the teachers outside each door, you would find more than a few matches.

Seventeen members of the staff either have their own kids walking the halls or have watched them walk across the stage. But if you asked anyone who works for the district which child is theirs, they’d probably give you some version of this answer: “Well, they’re all mine.”

“We knew we wanted to bring our kids here because it’s special,” said Lori Moody, whose family roots follow the bends of the Greybull River. “You aren’t alone, your kids aren’t alone. You get a variety from everybody. It’s a village; we all do it together.”

There may be no place where that is more obvious than the Meeteetse School.

“You definitely form bonds and you have those students that you’re always checking in on, always making sure they’re doing well in college and things like that,” said agriculture teacher Louis Abarr. “I think it’s just one big family.”