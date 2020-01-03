Meeting attendees differ on livestock stops

Rammell said he believes very little livestock rustling occurs here and while brand inspections between a buyer and a seller “are very helpful,” he does not believe in requiring brand inspections between counties.

“I’m trying to walk a fine line between too much police enforcement and not enough,” he said, adding that the current brand inspection law is “excessive.”

Most of those present Monday said they greatly appreciate having deputies stop them to check for paperwork. One rancher said losing even two cows to theft could be devastating.

Rancher and horseman Steve James said, “If we hadn’t spent the last 60, 70, 80 years putting brand inspection laws together, with the number of cattle we have here … in today’s world of horse trailers and pens for panels – how easy would it be (to steal livestock) without brand inspection laws?”

Several people who moved to Wyoming four years ago said they feel deputies overstep the boundaries; another “newcomer” said he understood that checking brand inspections in-county makes sense for such a large landscape.

Horse owners were advised to get $25 “lifetime permits” from a brand inspector.