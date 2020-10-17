Megan Degenfelder discovered her life’s purpose by embracing challenges and taking risks

“I’ve had so many male mentors in the energy industry, and I’ve been pleasantly surprised with the men that have been willing to take me under their wing,” she said. “They are excited about women entering this industry; we are so underrepresented. I have to say that outweighs the challenges.

“For every woman, even in 2020, there are challenges,” she added. “The energy industry is such a great option for women because of the high-paying jobs and opportunities there. I’ve always been really proud to work for an industry that provides high-paying jobs and tax revenue to the state that really supports our entire state.”

Degenfelder has faced and pushed through challenges in life. At age 21, she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. However, she did not let that hold her back. This former Casperite and University of Wyoming graduate moved to China to obtain her master’s degree in economics. She traveled through Asia and parts of Africa, where she said she discovered her life’s purpose.