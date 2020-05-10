Members of Wyoming GOP contest results of 'illegitimate' election, demand revote

By the time voting closed in the race for National Committeeman and Committeewoman, just 268 people out of a total of 463 eligible delegates had filled out and submitted a ballot in what was arguably the day’s most significant vote. Some said their votes were never counted. Others said they improperly received ballots, or never received ballots at all. And, despite the demands of numerous individuals on the call, the meeting was ended before the situation could resolve itself, with the rest of the business on the day’s agenda to be picked up at a later date.

It had been a recurring problem throughout the day’s virtual convention, with concerns raised throughout the day by numerous delegates on how to vote via their computer, for example, or how to cast separate ballots for two people sharing a single computer. Vote totals were often variable as well: Participation in each of the day’s votes had fluctuated wildly, with anywhere between 300 and 400 delegates voting on a single issue at any given time.