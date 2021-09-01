Memorial for Wyoming Marine to be held after his baby is born

Memorial services for Rylee McCollum, the Wyoming Marine killed in last week's airport bombing in Kabul, will take place after his baby is born.

"We are waiting until Gigi (Crayton, McCollum's widow) has the baby and can safely travel again," the Marine's sister, Roice McCollum, told the Star-Tribune.

In an interview with Fox News on Tuesday morning, McCollum's family said that Crayton is staying at Camp Pendleton, the Marine Corps' West Coast base camp in Southern California. She should be expecting the baby in roughly two weeks.

"The girl is so strong," McCollum's father, Jim, told Fox News. "Obviously she's heartbroken, she's confused, she's devastated, she's trying to process this... She is going to be a wonderful mother, she loved Rylee so much."

In the same interview, Jim McCollum said the family plans to wait for Crayton to have the baby and give her time to settle in before having "a celebration of life for Rylee somewhere down the road."

Roice McCollum previously said that the service, whenever it takes place, will be held in Jackson.

McCollum's family and widow attended a dignified transfer with President Joe Biden in Delaware on Sunday for the fallen Marine and 12 other American troops killed in the attack.