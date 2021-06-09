Memorial service for Cody smokejumper set for Saturday

Tim Hart, a smokejumper from Cody who died earlier this month from injuries he suffered while responding to a fire in New Mexico, will be honored Saturday at a memorial service.

The service is set for 11 a.m. at the Cody High School football stadium, according to a U.S. Forest Service announcement. The stadium will open an hour earlier.

Hart served at the West Yellowstone Smokejumper Base in the Custer Gallatin Forest. He was injured May 24 while responding to the Eicks Fire in Hidalgo County, New Mexico. He experienced a hard landing after parachuting into rocky terrain.

+2 Flags will be flown at half-staff to honor Cody firefighter Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the U.S. and Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff on Friday to honor the Cody smokejumper who died last week from injuries he sustained while fighting a fire in New Mexico.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are feeling profound loss with Tim’s passing -- particularly our smokejumper and firefighting communities,” said Kathy Minor, acting Custer Gallatin National Forest supervisor. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tim’s family and friends during this very difficult time. Tim’s thorough approach, kindness, sense of humor, love of music and leadership in the smokejumping community will be very deeply missed but never forgotten.”

Hart lived in Cody with his wife Michelle and their dog Dash, according to the Forest Service. He worked as a firefighter on several national forests including the Coconino, the Fremont-Winema and the Shoshone. He became a smokejumper in 2016 and served in Idaho before he relocated to West Yellowstone.