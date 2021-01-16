Mending fences: New group works to help migrating wildlife, one fence at a time

Excited by the possibilities of a well-financed and research-driven group, they forged ahead. Then the group ran into an obstacle of their own: the novel coronavirus.

“The original plan of the group to tackle several projects in 2020 got smacked down by the pandemic,” Kathy Lichtendahl said.

However, Lichtendahl decided to do some new research on her own property. She set up motion-sensitive scout cameras near existing fences on her property and waited for the results. She was shocked by what she found.

Pronghorn seeking fresh water nearby were crossing an unaltered mile-long fence almost daily; their contact with the bottom strand of barbed wire resulted in injuries.

The group was looking for a small project to begin their work and, based on Kathy’s research, it was decided the fence would be their first attempt.

Fifteen volunteers came together to change the fence on Dec. 5. They spent about eight hours finishing the job.

“The group is not just trying to raise money to pay somebody else to do the work. We want to be hands-on as well,” Mong said.