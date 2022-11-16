Mental health crisis: More students are seeking help

ROCK SPRINGS — During the Western Wyoming Community College board of trustees meeting on Thursday, Nov. 10, Amy Galley, director of Well Being and Accessibility, gave an update regarding mental health among Western’s students. According to Galley, the college mental health crisis continues to grow, including Western Wyoming Community College.

The department’s intake is up 40%, compared to last year. Their counseling sessions are up by 20% as well.

“Luckily, we’ve been able to meet that demand by hosting interns,” said Galley. “Two of them are from Louisiana State University, three from University of Wyoming and one from Western New Mexico University.”

Galley pointed out that the college is always accessible. The department, based on Galley’s data, served 118 unique clients, nine individuals registered for emotional support animals and the most common disability is psychological.

Galley mentioned that events are scheduled throughout the year: Stress Busters, LalaNObooza, Wellbeing Wednesday Workshops, Drug & Alcohol Awareness Week and Open Mic Night.

“This year, we’ve tried to engage with students,” Galley said. “And it’s been really great because I feel students are ready to be back. They want to participate after going through the pandemic.”

Adulting 101’s theme this month is “Helping students travel through Western life and beyond.”

Adulting 101, which involves budgeting, planning and organization, was attended by 30 students.

Due to the shortage of counselors a few years ago, the department added a new case manager and peer specialist, Mya Boren.

“She’s been able to mitigate that load of counseling and she has been super helpful,” Galley noted.

Galley said that last year, the department had 82 intakes, 622 individual counseling appointments, 40 emergency crisis appointments, 153 case management contacts, 103 peer mentoring contacts, eight groups counseling sessions and 15 drug and alcohol sessions.

“Our biggest diagnostic was stress-related disorders, which returns us back historically,” she said. “And a close second is mood disorders, primarily depression.”

She added, “We’re above the national norm in intake, but our data shows that there has been progress after sessions.”

She pointed out that the evidence shows that with treatment, symptoms decrease and overall, mental health services are in demand across the country.

“I think students are embracing self-care,” she shared. “I think that stigma is decreasing, even though it’s still there.

“I would encourage anyone who is struggling to reach out to a trusted individual and find a professional they’re comfortable with.”