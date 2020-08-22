Mentors, self-sufficiency influenced Wyoming’s first female federal judge

She applied those skills as a lawyer and also now as the first female U.S. district judge for the District of Wyoming. In a career mostly run by men, especially in Wyoming, she found mentors on the bench and a welcoming attitude.

“All of the men on the bench were wonderful. They welcomed me into their chambers, into their courtrooms for observation, gave me materials … time and access, and just an open door to deal with any issues that were new,” she said.

Half of Freudenthal’s docket involves federal criminal cases, including those that happen on federal lands, such as Yellowstone National Park; the other half focuses on civil cases, such as accidents involving individuals and companies from out of state.

This role began in May 2010 after being nominated by former president Barack Obama and confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Prior to becoming judge, Freudenthal worked as a lawyer, and during her early years, she served on the staff of former Wyoming Gov. Edgar “Ed” Herschler. She also attributed him as being a mentor and a reason for her fortitude.