Milder weather helps firefighters working blaze in southern Wyoming

"When you give us a couple days to set up in advance, we can do these sort of things," he said.

Lighter winds will also make it easier for aircraft to fight the fire. Peterson said eight helicopters and several airplanes were dropping water and retardant on the blaze. Six planes had the capability of scooping water out of lakes and reservoirs in the area, decreasing the time between runs.

Conditions won't be ideal all week, however. Temperatures are expected to rise back to levels above normal Tuesday through Thursday, and the air will likely be dry with "near-critical humidity," according to InciWeb, the national firefighting database. Breezy winds are expected to come from the northwest.

More than 500 personnel are working the fire. Gains in firefighting efforts farther to the west have made it easier to staff the Wyoming blaze.

Gordon announced Monday that the state is directing resources to help those fighting the fire as well as Wyomingites affected by it.

“I want to express my gratitude to the firefighters and support personnel who are battling to protect structures in the affected areas,” Gordon said in a statement. “These folks have been working very hard in a well-coordinated effort under extremely difficult conditions.”