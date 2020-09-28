Milder weather helps firefighters working blaze in southern Wyoming

Cooler weather and less windy conditions are helping firefighters as they try to get a handle on a blaze that's charred nearly 78,000 acres in the forest west of Laramie.
Since the Mullen Fire ignited Sept. 17 in the Medicine Bow National Forest, crews have been in a defensive posture amid high temperatures and strong winds that drove the flames through forests filled with beetle-killed trees. On Saturday alone, the fire roughly doubled in size.
Starting Sunday, temperatures began to cool. The winds have also dropped. Though their are still gusts of up to 35 mph, that's considerably calmer than over the weekend, when winds blew up to 50 mph.
"There have been so many small communities that have been threatened by this fire so quickly, we have been in a totally defensive posture until today," said John Peterson, a spokesman for the firefighting effort.
Notably, the fire's growth has slowed. As of Monday morning, fire officials had listed the blaze at 78,000 acres — slightly down from an estimate shared Saturday by Gov. Mark Gordon. The fire is only 2% contained.
But the milder weather means firefighters should have time to construct fire lines, Peterson said. Crews can go into communities ahead of the fire and prepare homes by removing flammable materials and installing sprinklers.
"When you give us a couple days to set up in advance, we can do these sort of things," he said.
Lighter winds will also make it easier for aircraft to fight the fire. Peterson said eight helicopters and several airplanes were dropping water and retardant on the blaze. Six planes had the capability of scooping water out of lakes and reservoirs in the area, decreasing the time between runs.
Conditions won't be ideal all week, however. Temperatures are expected to rise back to levels above normal Tuesday through Thursday, and the air will likely be dry with "near-critical humidity," according to InciWeb, the national firefighting database. Breezy winds are expected to come from the northwest.
More than 500 personnel are working the fire. Gains in firefighting efforts farther to the west have made it easier to staff the Wyoming blaze.
Gordon announced Monday that the state is directing resources to help those fighting the fire as well as Wyomingites affected by it.
“I want to express my gratitude to the firefighters and support personnel who are battling to protect structures in the affected areas,” Gordon said in a statement. “These folks have been working very hard in a well-coordinated effort under extremely difficult conditions.”
Gordon's announcement said that the following state agencies have been helping with the Mullen Fire response:
- Wyoming Highway Patrol
- Wyoming Department of Transportation
- Wyoming Office of Homeland Security
- Wyoming Department of Health
- Wyoming State Forestry Division
- the Wyoming Army National Guard’s Laramie Armory
Wyoming Game and Fish is allowing hunters with specific license types in the area of the fire to either use the licenses next year or receive refunds.
The state has also made Emergency Fire Suppression Account funding available to Albany and Carbon counties, helping to suppression and mop-up costs.
Gordon said the state has received a Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help fight fires on private lands. FEMA funding will cover 75% of the state’s eligible firefighting costs, thanks to a grant for managing, mitigating and controlling designated fires.
According to a federal firefighting database, several mandatory evacuations remained in effort on Monday including:
- east of Highway 11 along Sheep Mountain, from Fox Creek Road, North to Hecht Creek;
- the communities of Lake Creek, Rambler, Rob Roy area, Wold, Beehive, Pelton Creek, Mountain Home, Graham, Fox Park, Foxborough, Albany, Woods Landing and adjacent areas;
- everything along Highway 10 to the Colorado state line;
- areas near Sheep Mountain to Lake Hattie Reservoir and north of Highway 230;
- Fox Creek Road, including areas west of Highway 11 south of the Middle Fork Canyon; and
- Keystone communities including Keystone proper, Lower Keystone, Langford/Ricker, Moore’s Gulch and the 507C Cabin grouping.
A large swath of the forest also remains closed.
