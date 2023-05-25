Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Mills was the fastest-growing Wyoming community above 2,000 people in 2022, according to a new report published by the state’s Economic Analysis Division.

Population estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau indicate Mills gained 188 people from July 2021 to 2022, bringing its total population to 4,431. That's an increase of 4.4%.

In the report, Wyoming's smaller cities and towns seemed to fare better than larger communities.

Star Valley Ranch, for example, enjoyed the second-largest population increase at 3.3%. That brought the town's population from an estimated 1,965 people to 2,030.

Communities like Lovell and Afton both grew by 1.8%, and Buffalo, by 1.7%. Newcastle and Douglas, meanwhile, reported population increases of about 1.2%

Gillette gained the highest number of people out of all Wyoming communities, adding a net 277 residents. That took its population from 32,987 to 33,264, an increase of .8%.

Sheridan was another standout, adding 195 people or about 1%. Its population went from 19,040 to 19,235.

Wyoming’s two biggest cities, Cheyenne and Casper, both shrank slightly.

Cheyenne, population 64,610 as of July 2022, lost a net 456 people compared to the year prior (a population decline of .7%.)

Casper reported a population of 58,543 in July 2022 — 220 people fewer than the same time in 2021. That represents a loss of .4%.

Jackson and Rawlins were the only communities to report population declines greater than 1%.

Jackson’s population fell by 1.6%, bringing its population from 10,869 in July 2021 to 10,698 in July 2022.

Rawlins, meanwhile, lost 101 people over the same time period. Census Bureau figures estimated its population went from 8,298 people to 8,197, a drop of 1.2%.

For context, Wyoming's total population gained about 1,898 people that year — a roughly 3% increase.

Most of that growth was rural. Wyoming's 99 municipalities only increased .1% overall in 2022.

“The COVID-19 virus changed domestic migration trends and patterns in recent years,” Wenlin Liu, chief economist for Wyoming's Economic Analysis Division, said in a May 18 announcement about the report. “Many people with telework capabilities chose to relocate to less populated and lower cost areas during the pandemic.”