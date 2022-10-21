Mills man dies in wreck after being rear-ended on highway

A Mills man died Thursday when his pickup was rear-ended by a driver who had possibly suffered a medical issue, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Friday.

Paul D. Dailey, 39, was taken to Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie, where he died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver who rear-ended his truck, Joseph A. Devine, 67, of Centennial, suffered undisclosed injuries and was also taken to the Laramie hospital.

The crash took place at about 11:20 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 30 north of Laramie. Devine was driving north on the highway in a Toyota Rav-4 when he may have suffered a medical condition that caused the vehicle to accelerate, the highway patrol reported. The Rav-4 struck the back of a 2015 Dodge Ram driven by Dailey.

The impact caused Dailey to lose control of the pickup, which traveled off the west side of the road, where it tripped and rolled multiple times.

Devine was wearing a seat belt. Dailey was not, according to the highway patrol.

The patrol is investigating the medical issue and Devine's speed as possible contributing factors to the crash.

Dailey is the 105th person to die this year on Wyoming roads. That's well ahead of last year's pace, but behind the pace of 2020 and 2019.