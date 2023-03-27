Early signs of spring floods are emerging in southern Wyoming.

The National Weather Service currently predicts that as the unusually high snowpack that has accumulated across the state through the winter starts to melt this spring, minor flooding — the agency’s lowest classification — will be likely along the North Platte River near Sinclair and Saratoga.

“Minor flooding is minimal or no property damage, but possibly some public threat,” said Kevin Low, senior coordination hydrologist at the Missouri Basin River Forecast Center. “Once you get into moderate, which is the next level, then you begin having inundation of structures and roads.”

Whether those forecasts are upgraded, or whether they eventually extend to any other parts of the state, will depend on how much more snow falls and how quickly it melts, Low said. The Laramie and Popo Agie river basins, in particular, are on officials’ radar.

Last June, when catastrophic flooding forced Yellowstone National Park to evacuate all of its visitors and close for more than a week, experts described what happened as a worst-case scenario. An unusually cool, wet spring left more snow than normal on the mountains. Then an intense rainstorm swept through and washed it away in a matter of hours.

Yellowstone finally restored public access to the last of its marooned entrances in late October, using a temporary road. The work of replacing the original roads and fixing other park infrastructure is expected to drag on for years.

The sorts of conditions that devastated Yellowstone don’t seem to be materializing in Wyoming this year, Low said. He added, though, that they can be tricky to forecast, especially months out. The atmospheric river that hit Yellowstone at exactly the wrong time, for example, looked like it would move in a slightly different direction almost until it arrived to dump inches of rain over the northernmost reaches of the park.

Wyoming’s snowy winter comes on the heels of several very dry years, when a lack of snowfall in the Colorado River’s Upper Basin contributed to drought conditions that temporarily encompassed all of Wyoming and fed growing concerns about the water supply in Lower Basin states.

Most of Wyoming — like much of the Intermountain West — faces a higher-than-normal risk of flooding when this year’s meltoff arrives. Only the two river gauges near Sinclair and Saratoga, however, show that the odds of flooding are above 50%. Snowpack in the area has not only reached up to double its expected depths for this time of the year, but has already exceeded its median annual peak, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

“Normally we don't see flooding from just snowmelt itself, so in that respect, it is unusual,” Low said of those North Platte forecasts. “It's not radically unusual.”

As things stand right now, Low said, “I'm fairly certain that we will see, for instance, minor flooding along the North Platte. But could things change? By all means. Things could get worse, or things could get better.”

Close North Platte River A pedestrian walks to a nearly submerged bench along the rising North Platte River near the Tate Pumphouse in Casper on Monday. North Platte River A white duck washes itself along the banks of the North Platte River near the Tate Pumphouse on Monday afternoon in Casper. The duck attracted a number of observers as it followed the river’s rising waters out towards the walking path. North Platte River A young tree sits surrounded by rising water in the North Platte River near Casper's Morad Park. Nebraska's largest reservoir could be full by Sunday, but officials aren't yet sure whether that portends downstream flooding. North Platte River Riverside furniture is submerged along properties in Paradise Valley as water rises from the North Platte River banks on Monday afternoon. North Platte River The North Platte River is seen near Robertson Road in Paradise Valley as it swells up to its banks on Monday afternoon. North Platte River Kamiya Kurpinski, 9, and her brother Maverick Kurpinski, 5, walk along what is normally a sidewalk near the Tate Pumphouse as the North Platte River overflows its banks Monday afternoon in Casper. North Platte River Water along the North Platte River rises over the legs of the “Striking Silver” fly fishing statue near Jonah Bank on Monday afternoon in Casper. A small island around the statue is normally visible during regular water flows. North Platte River Maeva Williams and Gabriel Cisneros put on their life jackets before launching their raft for a float along the swollen North Platte River on Monday afternoon at the Robertson Road Public Access Area in Paradise Valley. The two are playing parts in an upcoming Stage III play and planned to spend their time on the river going over lines. North Platte River Patti Jolly snaps a photo of a flooded section of the trail along the North Platte River in front of the Tate Pumphouse on Monday morning in Casper. North Platte River Water from the North Platte River creeps up near the Tate Pumphouse on Monday morning in Casper. North Platte River A group of cyclists stop as they approach flooding from the North Platte River near the Tate Pump House on Monday morning in Casper. Unusually high flows have caused water to pool in low-lying areas around Casper and Mills. Pathfinder Overflow A man inches close to the edge to photograph water rushing over the spillway Tuesday at Pathfinder Dam near Alcova. The overflow began over the weekend and is expected to continue through the month. Pathfinder Overflow Water cascades over the spillway Tuesday at Pathfinder Dam near Alcova. The reservoir has overflowed four times in the past 30 years. Pathfinder Overflow Water cascades over the spillway Tuesday at Pathfinder Dam. The Bureau of Reclamation expects the spillover to continue through June and into July, although that depends on how much water enters the reservoir system. 