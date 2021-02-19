Missing Cheyenne toddler found dead in dumpster

A child reported to be missing by the Cheyenne Police Department on Friday afternoon has been found dead, the department said on Facebook.

After an extensive search, authorities found the body of 2-year-old Athian Rivera in a dumpster near where he went missing, police spokeswoman Alexandra Farkas told reporters at a news conference Friday evening.

A video of the press conference was posted by the online news site Cap City News.

Police issued a notice early Friday afternoon that Rivera was missing. Approximately three hours later, the department updated the notice after he was found dead.

Officers responded to a report of the missing child at 1 p.m. Friday on the 500 block of Desmet Drive, Farkas said. Police conducted what she called an "extensive" search of the area, assisted by Cheyenne firefighters, the Laramie County Sheriff's Office and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

The agency also used a reverse 911 call to notify people within a half mile.

The boy was last seen at around noon, police said.

Farkas did not take questions at the press conference.

Cheyenne police said they are still investigating the incident, and more information will be shared on the department's Facebook page as it becomes available.

