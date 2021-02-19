 Skip to main content
Missing child in Cheyenne found dead
breaking

Athian Rivera

Athian Rivera

 Cheyenne Police Department

A child reported to be missing by Cheyenne Police on Friday afternoon has been found dead, the department said on Facebook.

Police issued a notice early Friday afternoon that 2-year-old Athian Rivera was missing, and had been last seen around noon. Approximately three hours later, the department updated the notice after he was found dead.

Cheyenne Police said they are still investigating the incident, and more information will be shared on their Facebook page as it becomes available.

