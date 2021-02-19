Missing child in Cheyenne found dead

A child reported to be missing by Cheyenne Police on Friday afternoon has been found dead, the department said on Facebook.
Police issued a notice early Friday afternoon that 2-year-old Athian Rivera was missing, and had been last seen around noon. Approximately three hours later, the department updated the notice after he was found dead.
Cheyenne Police said they are still investigating the incident, and more information will be shared on their Facebook page as it becomes available.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Ellen Gerst
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today