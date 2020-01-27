Missing Northern Arapaho woman found dead

Lawmakers are also set to take up legislation this session that would require better data collection, better cooperation between agencies when investigating these cases and improved training.

Wagon’s death isn’t her family’s first experience with the crisis. Last year, on Jan. 5, Jocelyn Watt — Wagon’s oldest sister — was shot and killed in a double homicide in her Riverton home along with another, Rudy Perez. Both were 30 years old. No arrests have been made.

Family, friends and law enforcement held a news conference last September, where they asked for anyone with information about the homicides to come forward.

Wagon’s death also follows the death of Selena Not Afraid — a 16-year-old Native American teen from Montana — which has received widespread attention as another example of missing and murdered Indigenous people.