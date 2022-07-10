Monday Creek fire grows to nearly 700 acres

The Monday Creek fire, northwest of Laramie Peak, grew to 683 acres by Sunday afternoon, according to Incweb.com.

The fire was initially reported Saturday afternoon. Witnesses near Glendo, Douglas and Esterbrook reported seeing a large column of smoke early Saturday afternoon.

There are multiple fire engines and aircraft on scene, according to Inciweb. The Star-Tribune has reached out to fire officials for more information.

The website lists a road closure on Esterbrook Road from mile marker 32 to the Albany/Converse county line.

Saturday was the hottest day of the summer, with temperatures reaching the high 90s. The forecast high Sunday was 85 degrees, with humidity at 29% and wind speeds of 10 mph.

