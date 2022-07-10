 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Monday Creek fire grows to nearly 700 acres

  • Updated
  • 0
Wildfire burns near Laramie Peak

A fire burns Saturday near Laramie Peak as seen from Glendo Reservoir. 

 Christine Peterson, courtesy

The Monday Creek fire, northwest of Laramie Peak, grew to 683 acres by Sunday afternoon, according to Incweb.com.

The fire was initially reported Saturday afternoon. Witnesses near Glendo, Douglas and Esterbrook reported seeing a large column of smoke early Saturday afternoon.

There are multiple fire engines and aircraft on scene, according to Inciweb. The Star-Tribune has reached out to fire officials for more information.

The website lists a road closure on Esterbrook Road from mile marker 32 to the Albany/Converse county line.

Saturday was the hottest day of the summer, with temperatures reaching the high 90s. The forecast high Sunday was 85 degrees, with humidity at 29% and wind speeds of 10 mph.

This story will be updated.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Five challengers vying to oust incumbent Gov. Gordon

Five challengers vying to oust incumbent Gov. Gordon

Gordon is facing a crowded field of challengers as he emerges from a turbulent first term in which a pandemic rocked the state and former President Donald Trump’s wing of the Republican party solidified control of the Wyoming GOP.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Shinzo Abe, powerful former Japan PM, leaves divided legacy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News