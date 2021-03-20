Money from Great American Outdoors Act will go toward long-delayed maintenance projects

“This is all deferred maintenance,” said Carol Hennessey, who oversees a wide range of recreation programs for the forest. “This isn’t new construction. If we have to add something new to address the maintenance we might be able to do that, but that is not our focus at all. Our focus is getting stuff back up to standard.”

Some of the projects funded for fiscal year 2021 are part of what is likely to be several years of funding. For example, Hennessey said this year’s spending will include design and engineering studies that will pave the way for fixing the Indian Hill and Big Fog roads. Both roads provide access to wilderness trailheads high above the Selway River. They have suffered landslides and are closed to full-sized vehicles. The engineering and design work will guide requests for future funding.

On the Umatilla National Forest a 25-year-old bridge on the Burnt Cabin Trail will be replaced, and about 33-miles of the Blue MountainsScenic Byway on the John Day Ranger District will be chip-sealed.