Three years ago, Emily Newman made a decision that upended her life.

During the summer of 2017, she packed up her car with all the belongings she could squeeze in and hit the road to move from Story — a small town in northern Wyoming where she had lived for over two decades — to Casper. She was ready to attend college and become an occupational therapist.

“It was the scariest move of my life,” she said.

Behind Newman's decision to return to school in her mid-20s was a hope: Doing so might just secure her and her young daughter a better future.

“I went back to school for many, many reasons," she said. "No. 1 was being a role model for my daughter, and showing her hard work and determination."

'Cut to the Bone' This story is the first in an occasional series by the Star-Tribune highlighting how recent budget cuts have impacted Wyomingites.

While enrolled in Casper College’s occupational therapy assistant program, Newman applied for a new grant offered by the state to support her education. Known as the Wyoming Works Program, it's designed to help adults learn new skills and secure better jobs.

“Wyoming Works really stepped in and allowed me to not worry financially," Newman said, "so that I can have an awesome job after graduation, so that I can have an awesome life for my daughter. They did that for me.”

Newman is candid about being a single mother of her 10-year-old daughter, LillyAnn, and all the formidable challenges that come with balancing work, school and parenting. She called the grants she received “a huge deal.”

But recent state budget cuts have placed future funding for the Wyoming Works Program, and other support systems for the state's adult learners, in jeopardy. During a recent round of budget cuts, the state eliminated additional funding for the program. Though there's still a little money left over from last year, once that's gone, the Wyoming Works Program grants may end.

Difficult choices

As the state buckled from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic this summer, Gov. Mark Gordon announced a series of deep budget cuts, amounting to more than $250 million in reductions.

The cuts eliminated the additional Wyoming Works funding appropriation approved by the Legislature earlier this year.

That said, colleges do still have some money remaining from the 2019 allocation and have made it available for Wyoming Works grants for this academic year.

It's just a matter of how long that pot of money will last.

"Budget reduction decisions are difficult," Michael Pearlman, a spokesman for Gordon, said in a statement. "The Governor has been a big supporter of Wyoming Works, but recognizes the state is no longer in a position to provide assistance for grants for setting up new programs."

When the Legislature initially approved the Wyoming Works program in 2019, it dedicated $5 million. Of that sum, $3 million went to student grants.

Wyoming Works helps eligible adult workers, many of whom are underemployed or have seen their wages or hours stagnate, gain additional skills in high-demand fields like these. Individual student grants range from $1,680 to $3,360 per academic year.

"We’re glad there is leftover money, so that the program can be funded hopefully through the ups and downs and turbulence of the current budgetary woes that the state is in," said Benjamin Moritz, deputy director and chief academic at the Wyoming Community College Commission.

"Not to say that everything is going to be rosy in two or three years, but the crisis mentality hopefully won’t last that long and we can start to discuss issuing additional funding," he added.

The remaining $2 million in 2019 funding went toward helping the state's seven community colleges launch new certificate programs in high demand, such as meat-processing, welding, commercial driving and nursing. All the funding was used.

The colleges applied, often together, for the programmatic funding to launch these new initiatives across the state.

Eastern Wyoming College built a mobile welding lab. A consortium of three community colleges launched a meat-processing program.

Funding for these capital-intensive projects will not be replenished due to the budget cuts. But the programs set up by the community colleges will nonetheless continue.

"It would be great if we could get another round, or reinstate the programmatic funding that we lost in the latest budget cuts," Moritz said. "Because, if the first round is any indication, it can really make a big difference in whichever industries that is. And the colleges are just endlessly creative and resourceful when they are out talking with their communities and their employers, finding out what they need."

Access to vocational training has become even more pressing as the state's economy and workforce reels from the economic recession caused by the pandemic.

Mining and hospitality sectors in Wyoming sustained substantial job losses this summer, with the hospitality sector reporting 7,200 fewer jobs in August year over year, according to a recent report from Wyoming Economic Analysis Division. The mining industry recorded 6,000 fewer jobs, one third less than last year.

"As far as diversifying the economy, programs like Wyoming Works (are) a great way to go," Moritz said. "While we are in crisis mode in the energy sector, something else will emerge and as it does, I think the colleges are well-placed for training the folks who are going to be involved in that next phase."

According to a long-term workforce analysis conducted by the state's Workforce Services Department, employment opportunities in the mining sector (excluding oil and gas) are forecast to decline by over 17% between 2018 and 2028. Jobs indirectly supporting mining activity are also projected to fall by 4.3% during that time. Meanwhile, professional, scientific and technical services jobs will grow by over 16%, as will health care and social assistance jobs.

Cindy DeLancey, president of the Wyoming Business Alliance, has been highly involved in developing the Wyoming Works program. She considers partnerships between Wyoming businesses and higher education as essential to economic success for the state and industries.

Often, businesses will need to look beyond Wyoming's boundaries to build their workforces. But by providing accessible opportunities for Wyoming workers to develop skill sets in high demand, businesses have access to trained, local workers instead.

"As we look to the future, we’re at a unique time," DeLancey said. "Whether it's in the K-12 classroom or the higher education classroom, in the sense that we’re preparing students for jobs that we don’t even know will exist today, which is really an insurmountable challenge to predict the future of what those skills and competencies are going to be needed for the workforce of the future."

The Wyoming Works brings together multiple sectors of Wyoming's economy to "develop its most precious resource, which is our students," she said.

On the ground

The community colleges took full advantage of the additional funding stream last year.

Central Wyoming College used all the Wyoming Works student grant funding allocated to it during the first year, according to Lori Ridgway, director of public relations and marketing. The college distributed the funding to 69 students. It also tapped into programmatic funds to develop a meat science program with a consortium of other Wyoming colleges.

"I think it gave folks in our area the opportunity to go to school who haven’t had the opportunity to go to school," Ridgway said.

As of early October, Northern Wyoming Community College District had awarded 139 students with Wyoming Works grants, totaling nearly $222,000, according to Wendy Smith, associate vice president for strategic communication and public relations.

The college started providing weekend welding classes using Wyoming Works funding to accommodate adult learners who may be working full-time jobs while also going to school.

"The demand was so incredible," Smith said of the weekend welding program. "So we know we need to do more of that."

Wyoming Works provided a "dedicated pool of money for colleges to be creative, think outside the box and get some of these new programs off the ground," Smith said. She called the recent budget cuts "really sad."

"In lieu of (Wyoming Works funding) going away, it doesn't change our mission at all," Smith said. "The community colleges are still here to have this positive impact on the entire state's economy. We train the workforce."

"We will always do anything that we can to help students navigate how they will pay for their education," she added.

She pointed to substantial foundation funding and financial aid as avenues to continue aiding students financially, in case the Wyoming Works funding does run out and the Legislature declines to allocate more.

Shannon Eskam, Casper College's financial aid director pointed to the roughly $4 million in available funding provided by the Casper College Foundation and other institutional scholarships.

Casper College awarded a total of $105,575 to students just in the form of Wyoming Works critical grants in the 2019 academic year, according to Eskam. If that funding dries up, she says the college will work to support students in accessing what she called a "plethora of scholarship opportunities."

Even still, funding for non-traditional, adult learners can make or break a student's ability to go to school and transition to more stable employment, according to interviews with several education specialists and students.

"By covering the costs of tuition and in many cases other costs, like living expenses, it can really help make that transition," said Moritz of the Wyoming Community College Commission. "“These programs are relatively short in duration, so (in) as little as six months, you (can) have that certification and immediately jump back into the workforce. But this time, with a job that has more hours and higher wages."

Striving for success

Fast forward a few years and 29-year-old Emily Newman has graduated from Casper College. She and her daughter stood in the sun outside Liesinger Hall, where the occupational therapy assistant program is located. They started walking hand in hand into the building, both wearing the same shade of fuchsia lipstick and shoes adorned with sparkles. The fifth grader walked confidently through the halls of the occupational therapy wing at the college, delighted to be in the center of her mother's world. Newman knew every person who passed by.

"They became family," Newman said of her colleagues and teachers in the program.

While enrolled at Casper College over the last two years, Newman took six classes on top of her full-time course load to complete three additional certifications.

The occupational therapy assistant program that Newman participated in offers these additional certificate programs. They provide students the chance to go above and beyond the minimum requirements to boost their skill sets and prepare for the job market.

Newman was one of those students.

“I am a person who wants to strive for success,” she said.

Wyoming Works grants covered all the classes required for certificates in equestrian therapy, gerontology and assisted technology.

Now, Newman is one week away from completing her occupational therapy field work at a school in Johnson County. She is living in Buffalo during the week and commuting back to Casper on the weekends.

"I found my place in my life," she said. "I found exactly why I was made on this Earth, and that’s for occupational therapy. I mean, obviously, right now money kind of sucks. But I have my feet on the ground and we are moving forth and we're very, very happy.”

