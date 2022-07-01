Montana to restrict medication abortions for out-of-state patients, according to internal email

Planned Parenthood of Montana will no longer provide medication abortions for people coming from states where the practice has been banned following the reversal of Roe v. Wade, according to what looks like an internal email from Planned Parenthood of Montana CEO Martha Fuller.

That could impact Wyomingites if the state’s trigger ban, which the Legislature passed earlier this year, goes into effect.

A screenshot of the Planned Parenthood email was first tweeted on Thursday by freelance Montana journalist Hunter Pauli.

“The risks around cross-state provision of services are currently less than clear, with the potential for both civil and criminal action for providing abortions in states with bans,” it reads.

Because of these uncertainties, patients from states with total bans that are currently in effect will not be able to get medication abortions at Montana’s Planned Parenthood clinics, Fuller wrote. Medication abortions make up about 75% of abortions performed by Planned Parenthood, the Billings Gazette reported.

Right now, that would include people from South Dakota, Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. People from Texas and Ohio who have been pregnant for more than six weeks will also be unable to get medication abortions with Planned Parenthood of Montana, according to the email.

Fuller said in the email that staff who schedule medication abortions have been notified of the change. Going forward, all medication abortion patients will have to provide proof of residency, according to the email.

“We do not enter this lightly, and recognize that this change disproportionately impacts Indigenous patients,” Fuller wrote.

Patients from states with current abortion bans can still schedule surgical abortions, the email says. It’s unclear why the restriction is only around medication abortions. Planned Parenthood of Montana Vice President of External Affairs Laura Terrill did not respond to the Star-Tribune by deadline to clarify.

Fuller did not respond directly to the Star-Tribune regarding the email. Terrill reached out on Thursday to the Star-Tribune instead and offered to email a statement from Fuller.

The statement from Fuller doesn’t directly address the email.

“Let’s be clear: Planned Parenthood of Montana will continue to serve patients from out of state who are seeking abortion,” the statement says.

It’s not clear if Fuller is referring to the email’s assertion that Planned Parenthood of Montana will still offer surgical abortions to out-of-state patients. Terrill did not respond to calls from the Star-Tribune to clarify.

“Now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe, we must make decisions around the provision of abortion care in consideration of the rapidly changing landscape for abortion access across the country and amid the cruel intention of anti-abortion politicians to sow chaos and confusion,” the statement continues.

There’s only one clinic in Wyoming that provides abortion services — the Women’s Health Center & Family Care Clinic in Jackson. It only gives medication abortions.

Given the scarcity of abortion services in the state, some people in Wyoming are actually closer to clinics in Montana or Colorado. So even though abortion has been legal in Wyoming (and, for the time being, still is), Wyomingnites frequently travel to those states to get the service anyway.

Fuller told the Star-Tribune following the leak of the Roe decision in May that Planned Parenthood of Montana clinics were already seeing “a large number of patients from northern Wyoming,” even without a ban on abortions in the state.

Last year, she said about 8% of abortion patients in Montana’s Planned Parenthood clinics were from Wyoming.

But Colorado has already been flooded with people from Texas who are seeking abortions following that states’ ban on abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. So even though people from Wyoming can continue to get abortions in Colorado, access will probably be more limited.

Utah’s abortion trigger ban took effect late Friday following Roe’s reversal. Although there is a temporary block on the ban, the availability of abortion services in that state going into the future is uncertain. About 1% of abortion patients in Utah’s Planned Parenthood clinics come from Wyoming, according to Planned Parenthood Association of Utah spokesperson Katrina Barker.

Idaho and North Dakota also have trigger bans. Planned Parenthood is contesting Idaho’s trigger ban, which hasn’t yet taken effect, in a lawsuit.

