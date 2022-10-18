Moose on the loose sends young footballers, parents packing

JACKSON — Love him or hate him, it was the guy on the e-bike who really stole the show.

“Only in Jackson,” Dustin Hulme wrote on Facebook. “A hippie on an e-bike, herding a moose.”

The Jackson Hole Daily could not verify whether the man who hopped on his electric whip and ran a young bull moose off the pitch during youth soccer Saturday morning was, in fact, a hippie. Nor could the paper confirm his identity.

What the paper could verify, however, is that the video of the moose running through dozens of 6- and 7-year-old soccer players and their panicked parents went viral over the weekend — at least by Jackson Hole standards. Barbara Allen, a real estate agent and former Teton County commissioner whose two kids were both playing Saturday, took the video.

By Monday afternoon, it had been viewed thousands of times and shared over 1,000 times on the Jackson Hole News&Guide’s Facebook page. It took Twitter by storm, too.

Allen, for her part, said that the experience was as funny as it was harrowing.

“I think your first reaction is what most people in Jackson think when they see a beautiful bull moose, ‘Wow, that’s a beautiful bull moose with a big paddle,’ ” Allen said.

But that reaction changed when the moose crossed the street east of the Cottonwood subdivision and traipsed through the field of young soccer players, who dove out of the way. One parent grabbed a child and put their back to the marauding ungulate. Others held their children’s hands and watched. Tears and laughter can be heard in the background of Allen’s video.

Allen’s second thought?

“Wow that’s a beautiful bull moose with a big paddle running through a group of children,” she recalled.

Coaches and onlookers said the moose looked as scared as the kids it sent packing.

“He definitely seemed pretty nervous and was zig-zagging across the field,” said Natalie Prescott, who was coaching a team when the bull charted his course.

“The girls on my team and all the parents were together on the sidelines just watching in awe,” Prescott said. “It was pretty bizarre. I don’t think much was going through my head other than, ‘There’s a moose running through the soccer field and that’s pretty crazy.’ ”

Nobody was injured, said Allen, which was confirmed by Trent Hultman, executive director of Jackson Hole Youth Soccer.

In total, the two videos Allen shot — one of the moose running across the street and another, titled “FIFA moose,” of it trotting through the field as people ran — lasted roughly 45 seconds. Roughly 30 seconds through the imbroglio, a man on an e-bike, initially flanked by a phalanx of dads, rolled through the fray.

Then, the e-bike rider appeared to herd the moose, barely pedaling his steed as he chased the moose away.

Online, some people thought that was the bravest thing they had ever seen. Others thought it stupid.

Some people drew the line straight down the middle.

“Who’s the fool attempting to herd the moose on the bike?” Kelsey Clark wrote on Facebook.

“Seems to have worked?” Cathy Lantrip Blount responded. “I remember Bo Miller using a push broom to chase a moose off of the Colter Elementary grounds before school let out one winter.”

Wyoming Game & Fish Department spokesman Mark Gocke said, “We’d love to get a call” when a wild animal presents a hazard. But the e-biker “looked like he got the job done,” he said.

Gocke had not heard about the incident being called into Game & Fish and didn’t know how the moose was doing after the biker herded it toward Gregory Lane and, eventually, disappeared.

Fall is mating season for moose.

Gocke said that means bulls, in particular, can be ornery when aspen leaves bronze up and drop to the ground, though they can be irritable in other seasons too, such as in the spring, when they have their young, and winter, when snow pushes them into developed areas and alongside busy roads.

“We’ve all kind of seen it,” Hultman said. “Males act a little differently this time of year and we just happened to be in its path.”

The moose did not return to the field, and games eventually resumed.

Prescott said her players were hardy — and reacted well.

“Everybody knew what to do, which was get out of the way and huddle behind something,” she said.

But Prescott said she was also struck by how quickly people’s attention turned to the moose once they confirmed kids were safe. They didn’t want to see it chased too long, or aggressively.

She said the incident left her thinking about what happens when “wildlife meets civilization and how to navigate that in moments of fear, especially when there’s kids.”