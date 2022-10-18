Moose on the loose sends young footballers, parents packing

Billy Arnold
Jackson Hole News&Guide
Via Wyoming News Exchange
JACKSON — Love him or hate him, it was the guy on the e-bike who really stole the show.
“Only in Jackson,” Dustin Hulme wrote on Facebook. “A hippie on an e-bike, herding a moose.”
The Jackson Hole Daily could not verify whether the man who hopped on his electric whip and ran a young bull moose off the pitch during youth soccer Saturday morning was, in fact, a hippie. Nor could the paper confirm his identity.
What the paper could verify, however, is that the video of the moose running through dozens of 6- and 7-year-old soccer players and their panicked parents went viral over the weekend — at least by Jackson Hole standards. Barbara Allen, a real estate agent and former Teton County commissioner whose two kids were both playing Saturday, took the video.
By Monday afternoon, it had been viewed thousands of times and shared over 1,000 times on the Jackson Hole News&Guide’s Facebook page. It took Twitter by storm, too.
But that reaction changed when the moose crossed the street east of the Cottonwood subdivision and traipsed through the field of young soccer players, who dove out of the way. One parent grabbed a child and put their back to the marauding ungulate. Others held their children’s hands and watched. Tears and laughter can be heard in the background of Allen’s video.
Allen’s second thought?
“Wow that’s a beautiful bull moose with a big paddle running through a group of children,” she recalled.
Coaches and onlookers said the moose looked as scared as the kids it sent packing.
“He definitely seemed pretty nervous and was zig-zagging across the field,” said Natalie Prescott, who was coaching a team when the bull charted his course.
“The girls on my team and all the parents were together on the sidelines just watching in awe,” Prescott said. “It was pretty bizarre. I don’t think much was going through my head other than, ‘There’s a moose running through the soccer field and that’s pretty crazy.’ ”
Nobody was injured, said Allen, which was confirmed by Trent Hultman, executive director of Jackson Hole Youth Soccer.
In total, the two videos Allen shot — one of the moose running across the street and another, titled “FIFA moose,” of it trotting through the field as people ran — lasted roughly 45 seconds. Roughly 30 seconds through the imbroglio, a man on an e-bike, initially flanked by a phalanx of dads, rolled through the fray.
Then, the e-bike rider appeared to herd the moose, barely pedaling his steed as he chased the moose away.
Online, some people thought that was the bravest thing they had ever seen. Others thought it stupid.
Some people drew the line straight down the middle.
“Who’s the fool attempting to herd the moose on the bike?” Kelsey Clark wrote on Facebook.
“Seems to have worked?” Cathy Lantrip Blount responded. “I remember Bo Miller using a push broom to chase a moose off of the Colter Elementary grounds before school let out one winter.”
Wyoming Game & Fish Department spokesman Mark Gocke said, “We’d love to get a call” when a wild animal presents a hazard. But the e-biker “looked like he got the job done,” he said.
Gocke had not heard about the incident being called into Game & Fish and didn’t know how the moose was doing after the biker herded it toward Gregory Lane and, eventually, disappeared.
Fall is mating season for moose.
Gocke said that means bulls, in particular, can be ornery when aspen leaves bronze up and drop to the ground, though they can be irritable in other seasons too, such as in the spring, when they have their young, and winter, when snow pushes them into developed areas and alongside busy roads.
“We’ve all kind of seen it,” Hultman said. “Males act a little differently this time of year and we just happened to be in its path.”
The moose did not return to the field, and games eventually resumed.
Prescott said her players were hardy — and reacted well.
“Everybody knew what to do, which was get out of the way and huddle behind something,” she said.
But Prescott said she was also struck by how quickly people’s attention turned to the moose once they confirmed kids were safe. They didn’t want to see it chased too long, or aggressively.
She said the incident left her thinking about what happens when “wildlife meets civilization and how to navigate that in moments of fear, especially when there’s kids.”
One of the grandest symbols of Wyoming is its thriving elk population.
Tourists from all over the world trek to Wyoming to enjoy the hunting or just do some sightseeing.
The National Elk Refuge in Jackson Hole provides a safe haven for elk to roam with plentiful food and little risk of predators. In the spring, during Elk Fest, collectors are welcome to take part in picking up antlers shed by the animals.
For many hunters and wildlife enthusiasts who live in and travel to Wyoming, coming upon a moose in the wild is a treasured experience.
The largest species of the deer family, the moose's towering frame and impressive antlers cause traffic jams of curious onlookers across the state, from Jackson and the Yellowstone region to the Bighorns and down to the Snowy Range.
While herd populations in the western part of the state have been in decline, the moose remains a staple of the Wyoming wilderness.
Black bears are one of Wyoming’s two native bear species, and unlike their name suggests, they’re not always black. Their colors range from blond to cinnamon to jet black, often leading people to confuse them with the much larger grizzly bear.
But unlike grizzly bears, black bears don’t have a hump on their backs, and their ears are more pointed. They also have straighter snouts, said Dan Thompson, a large-carnivore biologist for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
Black bears are clever. They will swing from rope to reach a bird feeder. And once they learn how to find food, they generally never forget.
Black-tailed or white, many deer call Wyoming home.
By far, the black-tailed mule deer is the state's largest population of deer by species and is a prime big-game animal for hunters. "Mulies" or "muleys," as they're known, are found in all corners of the state and are an important part of the ecosystem, including as prey for wolverines and mountain lions.
Researchers recently discovered that Wyoming is home to a 500-strong mule deer herd that migrates 150 miles from the Red Desert to the Hoback Basin. It's the longest mule deer migratory route ever recorded.
Roy Ball, a 16-year old trapper, wrote about a rabbit with horns in his journal in the early 1800s. More than a century later, a taxidermist put horns on a rabbit and called it a jackalope, a cross between a jackrabbit and an antelope.
The Wyoming Legislature nearly declared the jackalope Wyoming’s mythical creature in 2013.
Pete Davis, a cowboy poet from Riverton, said Ball may have actually seen a rabbit with horns. A rare disease causes rabbit skull bones to grow through their skin and turn black, giving a little bit of science to the legend.
The hump on their shoulders, which is actually muscle mass, sets them apart from other species. They can be any color from light brown to black, and they weigh up to 800 pounds. Their claws are usually at least 2 inches long.
They live in northwest Wyoming and are listed as a threatened species.
The greater sage grouse is an icon of the ever-changing Western landscape. The ground foraging bird is at risk in Wyoming as energy development spreads across its range.
Sage grouse do not fly long distances. They are a slow-moving bird whose main predators are often coyotes and eagles. To avoid their faster moving foes, the birds rely on open spaces away from tall structures in which they can avoid danger.
An unassuming insect has gorged its way into the consciousness of Wyoming, decimating forests there and throughout the West.
The mountain pine beetle measures just 5 millimeters in length. But with drought and scorching summers punishing trees, conditions were ripe for beetle infestation.
In southeastern Wyoming and Colorado, the beetle has left behind stands of destroyed forest across an area of 4.5 million acres. The only silver lining is that the state has found commercial uses for the leftover timber.
While not wild, sheep have been a part of the Wyoming landscape since the late 19th century. Sheep herds grew as eastern production decreased after the Civil War and producers found cheap input costs in the Cowboy State, according to State Historical Society.
Every year from January to late May, Wyoming sheep shearers travel the state to harvest the more than 10 pounds of wool grown by each sheep over the winter.
The work is physical and requires shearers to catch and hold the sheep precisely to avoiding cutting the sheep's skin and cut the wool in as few pieces as possible. The sharpness of the shears causes many a serious hand injury.
Wyoming is home to some of the best trout fishing in the world.
The most common types of trout found in Wyoming are rainbow, brown, brook, lake and cutthroat, all of which are freshwater fish and can be found in lakes and rivers throughout the state.
Brookies are considered the easiest to catch, with brown trout the most difficult. Rainbow trout, which get their name from their multicolored bellies, are generally regarded as the tastiest of the trout family and are a favorite of all types of anglers.
Wild horses are a symbol of the West, and it is no exception in Wyoming.
Descendants of the horses first brought to America by the Spanish, these mustangs roam throughout the state. Areas of interest for those seeking an up-close look at these majestic animals are just outside Lovell in the Pryor Mountains and near Rock Springs.
These horses are to be observed, not disturbed, though opportunities to hop on a saddle and trot around also abound with their non-wild relatives.
It's prominent on the Wyoming state flag. It can be seen and spoken to through the fence at the Sybille Wildlife Research Center on Highway 34. There is a herd between Wright and Gillette, and one in a front yard in Torrington.
It's the bison, revered by Native Americans and Wyomingites alike. The American bison (buffalo are found only in Africa and Asia) lives only in North America and sports a large shoulder hump and a massive head.
Although their long, rope-like tongues can be off-putting, if you talk to the ones at Sybille on a golden Wyoming fall morning, they'll growl softly in return.
Wyoming is known for its wildlife. Some of those animal residents are easy to see along roadsides or during hunting trips. Others are more elusive, a few were once thought extinct and one is simply a myth. Here's a roundup of some of the animals that have come to be associated with the Cowboy State over the years.
One of the grandest symbols of Wyoming is its thriving elk population.
Tourists from all over the world trek to Wyoming to enjoy the hunting or just do some sightseeing.
The National Elk Refuge in Jackson Hole provides a safe haven for elk to roam with plentiful food and little risk of predators. In the spring, during Elk Fest, collectors are welcome to take part in picking up antlers shed by the animals.
For many hunters and wildlife enthusiasts who live in and travel to Wyoming, coming upon a moose in the wild is a treasured experience.
The largest species of the deer family, the moose's towering frame and impressive antlers cause traffic jams of curious onlookers across the state, from Jackson and the Yellowstone region to the Bighorns and down to the Snowy Range.
While herd populations in the western part of the state have been in decline, the moose remains a staple of the Wyoming wilderness.
Black bears are one of Wyoming’s two native bear species, and unlike their name suggests, they’re not always black. Their colors range from blond to cinnamon to jet black, often leading people to confuse them with the much larger grizzly bear.
But unlike grizzly bears, black bears don’t have a hump on their backs, and their ears are more pointed. They also have straighter snouts, said Dan Thompson, a large-carnivore biologist for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
Black bears are clever. They will swing from rope to reach a bird feeder. And once they learn how to find food, they generally never forget.
Black-tailed or white, many deer call Wyoming home.
By far, the black-tailed mule deer is the state's largest population of deer by species and is a prime big-game animal for hunters. "Mulies" or "muleys," as they're known, are found in all corners of the state and are an important part of the ecosystem, including as prey for wolverines and mountain lions.
Researchers recently discovered that Wyoming is home to a 500-strong mule deer herd that migrates 150 miles from the Red Desert to the Hoback Basin. It's the longest mule deer migratory route ever recorded.
Roy Ball, a 16-year old trapper, wrote about a rabbit with horns in his journal in the early 1800s. More than a century later, a taxidermist put horns on a rabbit and called it a jackalope, a cross between a jackrabbit and an antelope.
The Wyoming Legislature nearly declared the jackalope Wyoming’s mythical creature in 2013.
Pete Davis, a cowboy poet from Riverton, said Ball may have actually seen a rabbit with horns. A rare disease causes rabbit skull bones to grow through their skin and turn black, giving a little bit of science to the legend.
The hump on their shoulders, which is actually muscle mass, sets them apart from other species. They can be any color from light brown to black, and they weigh up to 800 pounds. Their claws are usually at least 2 inches long.
They live in northwest Wyoming and are listed as a threatened species.
The greater sage grouse is an icon of the ever-changing Western landscape. The ground foraging bird is at risk in Wyoming as energy development spreads across its range.
Sage grouse do not fly long distances. They are a slow-moving bird whose main predators are often coyotes and eagles. To avoid their faster moving foes, the birds rely on open spaces away from tall structures in which they can avoid danger.
An unassuming insect has gorged its way into the consciousness of Wyoming, decimating forests there and throughout the West.
The mountain pine beetle measures just 5 millimeters in length. But with drought and scorching summers punishing trees, conditions were ripe for beetle infestation.
In southeastern Wyoming and Colorado, the beetle has left behind stands of destroyed forest across an area of 4.5 million acres. The only silver lining is that the state has found commercial uses for the leftover timber.
While not wild, sheep have been a part of the Wyoming landscape since the late 19th century. Sheep herds grew as eastern production decreased after the Civil War and producers found cheap input costs in the Cowboy State, according to State Historical Society.
Every year from January to late May, Wyoming sheep shearers travel the state to harvest the more than 10 pounds of wool grown by each sheep over the winter.
The work is physical and requires shearers to catch and hold the sheep precisely to avoiding cutting the sheep's skin and cut the wool in as few pieces as possible. The sharpness of the shears causes many a serious hand injury.
Wyoming is home to some of the best trout fishing in the world.
The most common types of trout found in Wyoming are rainbow, brown, brook, lake and cutthroat, all of which are freshwater fish and can be found in lakes and rivers throughout the state.
Brookies are considered the easiest to catch, with brown trout the most difficult. Rainbow trout, which get their name from their multicolored bellies, are generally regarded as the tastiest of the trout family and are a favorite of all types of anglers.
Wild horses are a symbol of the West, and it is no exception in Wyoming.
Descendants of the horses first brought to America by the Spanish, these mustangs roam throughout the state. Areas of interest for those seeking an up-close look at these majestic animals are just outside Lovell in the Pryor Mountains and near Rock Springs.
These horses are to be observed, not disturbed, though opportunities to hop on a saddle and trot around also abound with their non-wild relatives.
It's prominent on the Wyoming state flag. It can be seen and spoken to through the fence at the Sybille Wildlife Research Center on Highway 34. There is a herd between Wright and Gillette, and one in a front yard in Torrington.
It's the bison, revered by Native Americans and Wyomingites alike. The American bison (buffalo are found only in Africa and Asia) lives only in North America and sports a large shoulder hump and a massive head.
Although their long, rope-like tongues can be off-putting, if you talk to the ones at Sybille on a golden Wyoming fall morning, they'll growl softly in return.