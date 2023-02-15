Last year marked the first time a suicide prevention hotline in Wyoming was available 24 hours a day.

Health advocates called it a crucial step forward in addressing what has long been a statewide crisis: Wyoming had the highest suicide rate in the country in 2019 and 2020, according to CDC data. (Data for 2021 and 2022 hasn’t been released yet.)

The 24/7 hotline only happened because state lawmakers in 2022 voted to dedicate a total of $2.5 million in state money to it.

But that was just a one-time allocation, and the money will only last through the end of this year.

Lawmakers are currently debating whether the state should fund the hotline for the long-term — and if so, what that should look like.

House Bill 65 would, as currently written, create a state trust fund and reserve account to that end. The bill is sponsored by the Joint Revenue Committee, and on Tuesday passed its second reading in the Senate.

The proposal originally gave both accounts a total of $46 million in state dollars to get going, but that money was slashed from the bill during its second reading in the House.

Instead, the bill, named after the newly designated 988 suicide prevention hotline, now would require the Wyoming Department of Health to request money for the program in its 2024-2025 budget.

An amendment to the bill adopted Tuesday also requires the Department of Health to “make reasonable efforts to secure donations to support as large a portion of the costs of implementing and maintaining” the program. It passed by a 19-12 vote.

“It makes it abundantly clear that government funds aren’t the only funds that go towards this worthy project here,” the amendment’s sponsor, Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, said on the Senate floor Tuesday. “It’s gonna make sure that the department — through maybe some of the other organizations that provide the services — is gonna engage in some sort of fundraising.”

Senators who spoke in opposition of the amendment were mostly concerned about what “reasonable effort to secure donations” would look like in practice — and whether or not that would place a burden on the health department.

“When we say reasonable efforts by the department to secure the support, what does that mean?” asked Sen. Stephan Pappas, R-Cheyenne.

Boner and others who spoke in favor of the amendment said they didn't think the agency would have to do anything thing too complicated.

“It could be something as simple as having a donation tab on the website,” said Boner.

Andi Summerville, executive director of the Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers, pushed back against the notion that donation could work as a primary funding source for the program.

“We need the funding for the service to be sustainable,” Summerville said. “And anybody who's run a nonprofit knows that philanthropy is not always the most sustainable way to fund any type of service.”

A second amendment passed Tuesday would establish a tentative 2028 sunset date for the program. It was adopted 16-15.

“This will give us five years to reevaluate — to look at the effect of this program, and then make a judgment in five years on whether the program continues or not,” sponsor Sen. John Kolb, R-Rock Springs, told lawmakers Tuesday.

Opponents of the amendment questioned whether the sunset date would send a message to Wyoming residents — especially donors — that the statehouse was lukewarm about the program.

“Imagine how challenging it would be to secure private funding for a program that is also sunsetted — with no assurance then, that your funds would actually be used,” said Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie. “What we’re talking about here is simply a little sunset on effectively an unfunded bill — that doesn’t really scream we’re taking it seriously this time.”

If the state decided to sunset the trust fund and reserve account in 2028, and didn't replace funding for the hotline in some other form, Wyoming's suicide prevention call centers likely couldn't continue in their current capacity, Summerville said.

“What the legislature is doing is essentially sunsetting our ability to have a local Wyoming call center answer those calls,” she said.

It's not clear how the state would be able to know whether the call centers were working well enough to warrant continued funding.

“It's always difficult to quantify how many suicides we prevent,” she said. “You can't really ever get a hold of that number — and I understand that frustration.”

Summerville said that preliminary data from the Department of Health shows there were 189 deaths by suicide in Wyoming in 2021, and 152 in 2022.

That data hasn't been finalized yet, and there are a lot of factors that could account for that decrease. But it could be an early sign Wyoming's investment in its crisis hotline is having an impact, Summerville said.

"It's too early for us to really be able to draw that strong line, but those are exciting indicators," she said.